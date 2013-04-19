RPT-Fitch assigns RPG IDR of 'B+'; rates senior secured note 'BB-(EXP)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned RPG Byty s.r.o (RPG) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B+’ and prospective EUR400m 2020 senior secured note an expected rating of ‘BB-(EXP)'/RR3(EXP). The Outlook is Stable.

RPG’s ratings are supported by stable rental income received from its Czech residential housing portfolio, de-regulation of rents that are scheduled to increase rental income above inflation in the medium term and limited future capex requirements following a large capex plan. However, ratings reflect the high geographical concentration risk and the expected re-leveraging of the business following the proposed secured bond the proceeds of which will go to shareholder distributions and prepayment existing bank debt maturing in 2016. Fitch expects proforma leverage to stabilise at around 40% of loan-to-value (LTV) and interest cover around 2.0x in 2013 and 2014.

The expected senior secured notes are to benefit from a security package including a first rank mortgage on the real estate portfolio offering around 2.0x asset cover and a pledge on issuer shares leading Fitch to assign an expected ‘BB-(EXP)'/RR3(EXP). The final instrument rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by the agency.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Concentration Risk:

The 44,000 unit portfolio is located in the Moravia-Silesia region with all properties situated within a 50km radius. Rental income and portfolio valuations are strongly linked to the local economy. Although local demographics are not entirely positive, Moravia’s recent economic performance has been solid with an average annual growth rate of 5.6% during 2003 to 2011, above the EU average of 1.9% during the same period. Positively, the region has attracted new sectors of activity, such as electronics, software companies and pharmaceutical groups; however, a strong focus is still on the cyclical industrial sector.

In both Ostrava and Havirov, RPG’s portfolio represents over 10% and 30% of the town’s housing stock respectively. In addition four blocks of apartments (in Ostrava, Havirov and Karvina) account for 52% of the entire portfolio by value at December 2012 (FY12). However, the portfolio is sizeable and RPG benefits from economies of scale in terms of letting and asset management.

Reasonable Leverage Metrics:

Fitch forecasts LTV (loan-to-value) pro-forma leverage (post-secured bond issue) at around 40% for FY13 and FY14 compared to 21% at FY12. RPG does not undertake any residential development and hence execution and budget risk on capex is low. Since 2006 EUR250m has been spent on upgrading the portfolio and Fitch expects a low run-rate of maintenance capex.

Stable Rental Income:

RPG’s business strategy is based on delivering increased rents as contractually agreed with its tenants and tightly managing operating costs. Rental income has grown as a result of the Czech rental market de-regulation in 2010. The average tenure for residents is long at 14.8 years, reflecting a high average age group at 54 years old. Around 22% of the tenants are retired indicating positive tenant retention rates.

Challenging Vacancy Rate Outlook:

Following rental increases resulting from de-regulation, the vacancy increased from a low 3% to around 11% at FY12, as tenants left what had been heavily subsidised accommodation (around 60%-65% below markets rents in 2009).

Shareholder Friendly Dividend Policy:

2012 and forecast 2013 shareholder distributions are likely to total around CZK8.5bn (EUR337m) with around CZK3.9bn (EUR154m) paid from the prospective CZK10bn (EUR400m) bond issue. The majority of the remaining proceeds will be used to prepay the existing CZK4.5bn (EUR175m) syndicated term loan facility maturing 2017. This debt reflects historic dividend payouts and a EUR250m capex investment since 2006.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Improved portfolio diversification where RPG establish a critical size of residential portfolio outside the Ostrava region

- A sustainable improvement in financial metrics with LTV below 40%, net debt/ EBITDA below 5.0x and EBITDA net interest cover (NIC) ratio above 2.0x

- Increased liquidity on a sustained basis to a score of 1.0x resulting from undrawn committed debt facilities or increased unrestricted cash.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Any significant deterioration in vacancy rates or rise in tenant arrears.

- EBITDA NIC falling below 1.5x (pro-forma FY13 1.8x)

- Deteriorating valuation leading to weaker leverage metrics (LTV above 55%) that make re-financing prospects for this bullet bond more difficult.