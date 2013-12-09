FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch assigns SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank's debut local bonds final 'BB-' rating
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 9, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch assigns SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank's debut local bonds final 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank’s (HCK; BB-/Stable) KZT7bn local bonds a final Long-term rating of ‘BB-’ and a final National Long-term rating of ‘BBB+(kaz)'. The issue matures in three years and has an 8.5% coupon paid semi-annually.

For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, see “Fitch Rates SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank’s Upcoming Debut Local Bonds ‘BB-(EXP)'” dated 29 August 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.