RPT-Fitch assigns SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank's debut local bonds final 'BB-' rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank’s (HCK; BB-/Stable) KZT7bn local bonds a final Long-term rating of ‘BB-’ and a final National Long-term rating of ‘BBB+(kaz)'. The issue matures in three years and has an 8.5% coupon paid semi-annually.

For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, see “Fitch Rates SB JSC Home Credit and Finance Bank’s Upcoming Debut Local Bonds ‘BB-(EXP)'” dated 29 August 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.