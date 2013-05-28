Fitch Assigns Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust Final Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust here SYDNEY, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust final ratings. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation of automotive and equipment loan receivables. The ratings are as follows: AUD721.8m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD45m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD34.2m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable AUD23.4m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable AUD25.2m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable AUD50.4m seller notes: not rated The notes, due March 2019, were issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee of Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust. The Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed. At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 16,199 loan receivables totalling approximately AUD888.7m, with an average size of AUD54,864. The pool comprises loan receivables originated by BOQ Equipment Finance (BOQEF) whose ultimate parent is Bank of Queensland (BBB+/Stable/F2). All loans are amortising principal and interest loans for both cars and light commercial vehicles (30.1%), trucks and buses (22.8%), trailers (13.4%), excavators (11.2%) and other wheels (22.5%). The pool contains loans with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity (48.8%), with a weighted average balloon payment of 29.2%. The transaction also benefits from a diversification of a large number of small business borrowers across a broad range of industries. Key Rating Drivers The 'AAAsf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook of the Class A notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 19.8% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class B, C, D, E and seller notes; a liquidity reserve account of 1.25% of outstanding notes, funded by issue proceeds; an interest rate swap provided by Bank of Queensland, the standby interest rate swap provider, Westpac Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable/F1+); and BOQEF's underwriting and servicing capabilities. The ratings on the class B, C, D and E notes are based on all the strengths supporting the class A notes except their credit enhancement levels. Rating Sensitivities Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report titled "Series 2013-1 REDS EHP Trust", published today, now available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included in a corresponding appendix is a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ben Newey Director +61 2 8256 0341 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +61 2 8256 0320 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was Macquarie Bank Limited, and BOQ Equipment Finance Limited and their legal counsel, Allen & Overy . The issuer has informed Fitch that all relevant information about the rated notes remains public. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 2 August 2012; "Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)" dated 27 November 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 13 May 2013; and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; are all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions here 