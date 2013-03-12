Fitch Assigns Severstal's LPN's 'BB(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Steel Capital S.A.'s USD-denominated loan participation notes (the notes, LPNs) a 'BB(EXP)' expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating. Steel Capital S.A. is a special purpose financing vehicle. The LPN's will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by Steel Capital S.A. to OAO Severstal (Severstal, 'BB'/Stable). Severstal plans to use the net proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, including the refinance of upcoming debt maturities. Fitch will assign the notes a final rating upon receipt of final documentation materially conforming to the information already received. A full list of Severstal's ratings is at the end of this release. KEY DRIVERS - Vertical Integration Severstal's core business segment - Russian Steel - benefits from full economic self-sufficiency both in iron ore and coking coal. This contributes to low-cost upstream operations. According to Fitch's estimates, the cash cost of slab production at the Cherepovets steel mill is comparable with other integrated steel producers in Russia and is 30%-35% lower than the global average. - Performance of North American Assets is Likely to Improve The company finalised investment projects at its North American steelmaking facilities, Deaborn and Columbus, in 2011-H112, which will likely improve their competitiveness and operating performance in FY2013 (in FY2012 Severstal International, the company's business segment, which includes Deaborn and Columbus, fixed USD6.9m of operating loss). - Exposure to Lucchini SpA is Limited Severstal owns 49.2% stake in Lucchini SpA (Lucchini). Fitch understands that Severstal is not obliged to issue guarantees in favour of Lucchini's creditors, or provide any kind of collateral to Lucchini's creditors under the debt restructuring agreement signed in 2012. However, Severstal continued supplying Lucchini with raw materials. In January 2013 Lucchini officially declared insolvency. At end-H112 Severstal's exposure to Lucchini was limited to USD41m of accounts receivable which were restructured with the same conditions as bank indebtedness. At end-2012 accounts receivable from Lucchini were fully written off. Severstal stopped supplies of raw materials to Lucchini in 2013 other than on advance payment basis LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Severstal's liquidity position is assessed as acceptable with USD1.7bn of cash in hand and USD0.8bn of unutilised committed bank long-term loans compared with USD1.4bn of short-term borrowings at end-2012. Fitch expects Severstal to show 11%-12% EBIT margin in FY2013 (9.9% in FY2012) with a slight increase to 12%-13% in FY2014. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase to 2.6x-2.8x by end-2013 (2.2x at end-2012) with a further decrease to 2.4x-2.6x by end-2014. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - EBIT margin higher than 15% on average and not below 7.5% at any point of the business cycle - Neutral to positive free cash flow generation across the cycle - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 1.5x Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - EBIT margin below 10% on a sustained basis - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis FULL LIST OF RATINGS Foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BB'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency Short-term IDR: 'B' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BB' Local currency Long-term IDR: 'BB'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Principal Analyst Alexei Fadyushin Director +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Peter Archbold, CFA Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1172 