Fitch Assigns SKB's USD Notes 'BBB+(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB, BBB+/Stable) proposed USD notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Linkage with SKT: SKB's ratings, notched down by one from SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT, A-/Stable) ratings, reflect strong operational and strategic ties between the two entities based on Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage analysis. SKB's fixed-line service is of great importance to SKT's market position, particularly with respect to its ability to compete with other integrated operators such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG Uplus Corporation. In addition, the company's fixed-line network has become increasingly important to SKT's wireless operation to cope with the rapidly increasing data traffic due to smartphone penetration. Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT is highly likely to provide financial assistance to SKB if required, in light of the importance of retaining access to the fixed-line network and reputational risk. Stable Financial Profile: Fitch forecasts SKB's profitability and financial leverage to remain in line with the 2012 level over the medium term. (2012 EBIT margin: 3.3%, funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage: 2x) The operational ties with SKT include the parent reselling SKB's products and co-marketing, enabling SKB to control its marketing expenses tightly. In addition, SKB's backhaul fixed-line network will continue to be an important supplement to SKT's wireless network for data transmission. Free cash flow (FCF) may turn negative for the medium term as capex increases to over KRW400bn annually (2012: KRW343bn) due to B2B-related investments. However, we forecast that cash flows from operations (CFO) can mostly cover capex and thus any significant rise in leverage is unlikely. Fitch forecasts its net leverage ratio to remain at around 2x over the next 12-18 months. Growth in Corporate Business: SKB's B2B business revenue will continue to grow steadily with this segment's revenue share increasing to over 40% by 2014 (2009: 27%). SKB's client base will expand as demand for data management/storage and direct network line increases over the medium term. This will enable the company to mitigate revenue decline in its traditional fixed-line services and to generate mid-single-digits revenue growth in 2013 and 2014. Contraction in Traditional Services: Fitch expects SKB's broadband and residential fixed-voice revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) to continue to decline over the long term. This is because subscriber growth will be marginal as the market is increasingly saturated amid intense competition. In addition, ARPU will continue to be negatively affected by price discounts from bundling and cheaper voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services. This trend is unlikely to reverse. Limited Contribution from IPTV: Fitch believes that IPTV segment is unlikely to become a meaningful cash generator as the segment will remain unprofitable over the medium term. There is low growth potential in Korea's mature pay-TV market, and competition will remain intense, which will suppress margins. Therefore, subscriber growth in the IPTV service will not translate into meaningful operating margin improvement until 2014 despite strong segmental revenue growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - An indication of weaker ties with SKT, or a negative rating action on SKT Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - An indication of stronger ties with SKT or a positive rating action on SKT. However, given the competitive market environment, an upgrade of SKT's ratings is unlikely in the medium term. 