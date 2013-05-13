RPT-Fitch Assigns SMART ABS Series 2013-2US Trust Expected Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART ABS Series 2013-2US Trust’s (SMART) notes expected ratings. The transaction is a securitisation backed by Australian automotive lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).

USD95m Class A-1 notes: ‘F1+(EXP)sf’

USD125m Class A-2 (a & b) notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

USD145m Class A-3 (a & b) notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

USD135m Class A-4 (a & b) notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD5.942m Class B notes: ‘AA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD19.717m Class C notes: ‘A(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD13.504m Class D notes: ‘BBB(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD12.155m Class E notes: ‘BB(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD8.103m seller notes: not rated

The final ratings are contingent on receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee for SMART ABS Series 2013-2US Trust. The latter is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

Key Rating Drivers

The expected ratings of the Class A notes are based on the quality of the collateral; 11% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, and E notes; the unrated seller notes and excess spread. They also reflect a liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing; an interest rate swap arrangement the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Ltd (A/Stable/F1); a currency swap arrangement the trustee has entered into with Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (AA-/Stable/F1) and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd’s lease underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The expected ratings on the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes’ respective subordinate notes.

The transaction benefits from a highly diverse portfolio in terms of both obligor and regional concentration and is similar, in both portfolio characteristics and structure, to other SMART ABS Series issued into the US market.

At the cut-off date, Macquarie Leasing’s representative collateral portfolio consisted of 29,635 leases totalling AUD1,055m with an average size of AUD35,614. The pool comprises predominantly passenger and light commercial vehicle lease receivables from Australian residents across the country, consisting of amortising principal and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity.

The main industry exposures include property and business services (34.8%); government, administration & defence (17%); health & community services (10.4%); other industries (9.1%); transport & storage (7.4%); and construction (6.4%).

The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 26.8% of the original lease balance. The majority of leases consist of novated contracts (65%), where the lease is novated to the employer in salary packaging arrangements.

Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger vehicle and truck leases range between 0.3% and 1.8%, and between 0.5% and 5%, respectively.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding presale report entitled “SMART ABS Series 2013-2US Trust”, available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included in a corresponding presale appendix is a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: SMART ABS Series 2013-2US Trust

