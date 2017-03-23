(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
integrated fabric and garment manufacturer PT Sri Rejeki Isman
Tbk's (Sritex,
BB-/Stable) USD150m senior unsecured notes due in 2024 a final
rating of 'BB-'.
The notes are issued by Sritex's wholly owned subsidiary Golden
Legacy Pte Ltd,
and guaranteed by Sritex and its major subsidiary PT Sinar
Pantja Djaja.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 20 March 2017. The notes have a
coupon of 6.875% and
are rated at the same level as Sritex's senior unsecured rating
as they
represent the company's unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
The note guarantors together generate or control 100% of Sritex
group's
operating cash flows.
The company expects to use up to USD90m of the net proceeds of
the US dollar
bond to buy back its 2019 senior unsecured bond, and apply any
balance to meet
near-term maturities and retire bank borrowings. The issuance
will lengthen the
company's debt maturity profile and provide Sritex with
significant cash-flow
flexibility to execute its medium-term plans. Sritex's earliest
significant debt
maturity is now its USD350m 8.25% senior unsecured bond due in
2021.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Business Risk, High Leverage: Sritex's 'BB-/Stable'
IDR reflects the
company's improving business risk profile. Sritex's major
capacity expansion
programme is drawing to a close, and we expect its EBITDA to
increase to around
USD150m in 2017 and USD170m in 2018, from USD118m in 2015 before
the expansion.
However leverage (measured as net adjusted debt /operating
EBITDAR) stood at
3.7x at end-2016 and is high for its rating. Leverage rose
because the company's
working capital cycle lengthened amid increased sales of
finished fabric and
garments. We expect leverage to fall to around 3.0x by end-2017,
supported by
higher volumes of export sales, which have a shorter cash cycle.
However Fitch
may consider negative rating action if Sritex is unable to
reduce its leverage
to around 3.0x by this deadline.
High Working Capital Risks: Sritex's ability to manage its
working capital over
the next two years, as it markets its new production capacity,
is a key credit
risk. Its net cash cycle increased to 185 days in 2016, from 150
days in 2015,
and we expect a further increase to around 200 days in 2017. The
rising mix of
finished fabrics and garments in Sritex's sales has lengthened
the working
capital cycle; however, this is counterbalanced by the company's
ability to
prioritise export sales over domestic sales. Sritex expects to
improve its
credit terms with suppliers without negatively affecting
profitability, although
the efficacy of this strategy remains to be seen.
Vertical Integration, Growing Exports: We expect around 55%-60%
of Sritex's
revenue to stem from the export of finished fabric and garments
over the next
two years, up from around 50% in 2016. Sritex sources yarn and
raw fabric from
its own mills and produces speciality garments, such as military
uniforms, which
have higher profit margins. The company is a nominated supplier
to several of
its main buyers, which is a key credit strength, and is
supported by its record
of delivering to customers' required quality and cost and on
time.
Sufficient Production Capacity: Sritex is Indonesia's largest
vertically
integrated fabric and garment manufacturer. The company has an
annual production
capacity of 654,000 bales of yarn, 180 million metres of greige
cloth, 240
million yards of finished fabric, and 30 million pieces of
garments. The company
may expand its spinning capacity further in 2018 or 2019, but
this is subject to
the level of external demand.
Currency Risk Mostly Hedged: Over half of Sritex's 2016 revenue
stemmed from
exports, up from 42% in 2014. A bulk of its domestic sales is
also exported
indirectly and is therefore linked to the US dollar exchange
rate. Consequently
Sritex has a significant natural hedge against foreign-currency
costs, which was
evident in 2015 and 2016 when its EBITDA margin remained largely
intact in the
face of severe currency volatility.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sritex's rating sits comfortably in between its main peers, 361
Degrees
International Limited (BB/Stable) and PT Pan Brothers Tbk
(B/Positive). 361
Degrees is an established Chinese sportswear brand-owner and
producer across
four brands and four product categories, with a 4% market share
in China. It has
similar operating scale to Sritex and slightly thinner EBITDA
margins. However
it has a significantly stronger financial profile, with cash
reserves exceeding
debt, which justifies its higher rating.
Pan Brothers is a small Indonesian garment manufacturer with
high leverage due
to the aggressive expansion of its production capacity over the
last two years.
Sritex has a stronger business profile that reflects its larger
operating scale
and integrated nature of operations, with a solid position in
textile
manufacturing that limits its operating leverage when compared
with Pan
Brothers. Sritex's financial profile is also stronger, resulting
in a Long-Term
IDR that is two notches higher than that of Pan Brothers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 9% in 2017 and 15% in 2018 (2016: 8%), as
Sritex's capacity
expansion comes to a close and sales gain momentum.
- EBITDAR margins to remain between 20%-21% (2016:19%) in the
next two years.
- Net cash collection cycle to increase to 200 days in 2017 and
215 days in 2018
- Capex to remain minimal at maintenance levels of around USD15
million per
annum.
- A low dividend payout in line with the company's record.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
We do not expect positive rating action for the next two years,
as Sritex's
leverage, measured by net adjusted debt/EBITDAR, is likely to
remain high for
its ratings as it ramps up sales to fill its new production
capacity.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Inability to lower leverage to around 3.0x by end-2017 (2016:
3.7x; 2015:
3.2x).
- A sustained weakening in EBITDAR margins
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: Sritex had readily available cash of
USD88 million at
end-2016, including cash of around USD28 million, most of which
is earmarked as
collateral against specific bank borrowings. This compares well
with the USD30
million medium-term note maturing in 2017 and our expectation
that the company
will generate neutral free cash flow in 2017. Sritex also had
more than USD100
million in bank loans outstanding for funding working capital
requirements,
which we expect will be rolled over in the normal course of
business, and a
further USD215 million of approved but unused bank facilities at
end-January
2017, which it could use to fund working capital if required.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 March 2017
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
