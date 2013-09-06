Fitch Assigns Telefonica's Hybrid Securities Expected 'BBB-(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Telefonica's (TEF, BBB+/Negative) proposed perpetual subordinated securities an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The securities are being issued by Telefonica Europe B.V. and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Telefonica. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the preliminary documentation. The upcoming hybrid securities are proposed to be deeply subordinated and to rank senior only to TEF's ordinary share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at discretion of the issuer. As a result of these features, the 'BBB-(EXP)' rating is two notches below TEF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which reflects the securities' increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior obligations. This approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The proposed securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to subordination, effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default, as well as the absence of material covenants and look-back provisions. The proposed securities will be issued in EUR and have no formal maturity date. The documentation provides for the potential issuance of two tranches, a non-call 5 (NC5) and non-call 8 (NC8). The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes at par on the first call date (in 2018 for the NC5 and in 2021 for the NC8) and at any interest payment date thereafter. Fitch notes there will be a coupon step-up of 25bps from year ten onwards (2023) and an additional step-up of 75bps twenty years after the first call date onwards (in 2038 for the NC5 and in 2041 for the NC8). According to Fitch's criteria, the first call date and the coupon step-up date are not treated as effective maturity dates due to the cumulative amount of the step-ups being lower than 1% throughout the life of the instruments. However, the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the instrument from 2038 (for the NC5) and 2041 (for the NC8) with the proceeds of a similar instrument or with equity. Hence, 2038 and 2041 are viewed as the respective effective maturity date for the NC5 and NC8 securities. The instrument's equity credit would switch to zero five years prior to this date (i.e. in 2033 for the NC5 and 2036 for the NC8). There is no look-back provision in the securities' documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to unilaterally defer coupon payments. Deferrals of coupon payments are cumulative and the company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including a declaration or payment of a dividend. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sovereign Pressure The Negative Outlook on TEF's rating is mainly driven by concerns about the Spanish sovereign (BBB/Negative), the prospect of further weakness in the economy, increased austerity and high sovereign bond yields, and how these factors might affect TEF's domestic business and ability to fund itself. Concerns about refinancing and the company's ability to deleverage have eased considerably. The sovereign would need to be downgraded to 'BB' before sovereign pressures alone would force a downgrade. German Deal Constructive The proposed combination of Telefonica's German operations with E-Plus will create the country's largest mobile operator by customers and second largest by revenues. In a market currently dominated by T-Mobile and Vodafone, the consolidation of the market down to three, will in Fitch's view create a more balanced playing field, allowing the combined business the opportunity to exploit the economies of scale enjoyed by the existing incumbents. The conservative structure of the transaction, including an equity stake in the enlarged business, along with the proposed equity being raised (including the hybrid referred to here), minimise any potential leverage impact. Deleveraging and Liquidity Despite eurozone conditions, TEF has raised close to EUR23bn in debts markets over the past 18 months, as well as effecting cash savings through changes to its distribution policies (the mainstay of which will be seen in 2013) and asset sales. Fitch considers that management reacted well to what looked like a challenging year at its start, in terms of financial markets and the company's ability to deleverage. The 2012 dividend holiday both preserves cash and provided time to achieve disposals on management's own terms. Spanish Pressures Unrelenting While TEF has the best diversification among the western European incumbents, Spain still accounts for close to one-third of EBITDA. The severity of economic conditions remains a concern with continued high unemployment and weak consumer confidence likely to put further pressure on domestic revenues. The Q412 launch of TEF's quad-play Fusion product has had good initial results in stemming subscriber losses. Concerns over revenue cannibalisation remain, but appear to be easing. Brazilian Paradox Accounting for 22% of 2012 EBITDA and one of the group's key growth drivers, the performance of Brazil in 2012 was mixed. The business is the market number one in a competitive mobile market, consistently generating strong organic growth and good margin expansion. However, its fixed-line business is under significant pressure, as both the company and wider market are losing access lines to mobile substitution. Currency weakness has had a compounding effect with 2012 EBITDA falling by 2.7%, despite 4.8% organic growth - pressures that have continued in 2013. Contact: Principal Analyst Giovanni Reichenbach Associate Director +44 20 3530 1255 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Mike Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013; 'Rating Telecom Companies', dated 9 August 2012; 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', dated 13 December 2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com. 