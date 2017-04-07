Fitch Assigns to DSI Samson Group First-Time 'BBB+(lka)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based DSI Samson Group (Private) Limited (DSG) a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. DSG's rating reflects leading positions in the domestic rubber tyre and footwear markets, which are supported by its well-known brand, and an unmatched distribution network of 313 retail and wholesale points and six franchisees. DSG's market share also benefits from high tariffs on imports of tyres and footwear. These strengths are counterbalanced by increasing competition from imported footwear products and the weak local currency, which raises the costs of imported raw materials. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Market Position: DSG is the market leader in the bicycle, motorcycle and three-wheeler tyres industry in Sri Lanka, with a 45% export market exposure as of financial year-end 31 March 2016 (FY16). Furthermore, the company also holds the leading market position in the footwear segment despite competition from imported products. However, DSG's gradual loss of market share in flip-flops and designer sandals to imported products, which are sold at much lower prices, is a key long-term risk. Capacity Expansion to Increase Leverage: We expect DSG's consolidated net leverage (defined as lease-adjusted debt net of cash / operating EBITDAR) to increase to 4.3x by FY18, from 3.5x at FYE16, as operating cash flows are unlikely to cover its capex. Capex will be mainly for expanding the company's production capacity of footwear for export. We do not expect capex to translate into substantial cash flows over the medium term, given the moderate-to-high execution risks facing the group's export strategy. This is because DSG has limited brand presence internationally, and the company may encounter stiff competition. EBITDA Margins to Moderate: We expect DSG's consolidated EBITDA margins to moderate in FY17 and FY18 due to the increase in commodity prices globally and a weak local currency, which will drive up its raw material costs. We expect the price of natural and synthetic rubber to increase, in line with rising crude oil prices; 65%-70% of DSG's raw material costs are linked to these commodities. Furthermore, the increase in the domestic Value Added Tax (VAT) rate to 15% from 11% on footwear effective from 1 November 2016 is likely to limit DSG's ability to pass on cost increases to its customers, at least in the near term. Structural Subordination Risk: As a holding company, DSG's cash flows depend on dividend payments by its subsidiaries. Therefore DSG's creditors are structurally subordinated to the creditors of its operating subsidiaries. However this risk is mitigated by DSG's strong control over the key operating subsidiaries that accounted for around 80% of consolidated EBITDA in FY16. The company indicates that there are no restrictions that constrain major operating subsidiaries from paying dividends to DSG. Furthermore, DSG's cash balance was more than sufficient to repay its borrowings at the holding company as of FYE16. However, a substantial increase in structural subordination could put pressure on the rating. Shielded by Import Tariffs: Footwear manufacturers in Sri Lanka rely heavily on imported raw materials, due partly to the limited availability of quality raw materials locally. The manufacturers enjoy duty-free concessions on the imports of leather to be used in the manufacturing of shoes and bags. Locally produced footwear and tyre products are also relatively cheaper due to high import tariffs on competing low-cost products, which help DSG to sustain its leading market position. We have assumed the government will retain the import tariffs, given its intentions to protect the domestic industry and focus on maintaining the country's foreign-currency reserves. DERIVATION SUMMARY DSG's sales are less vulnerable to economic downturns than those of its rating peers Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Company (A-(lka)/Stable), and Abans PLC (BBB+(lka)/Stable). However DSG's footwear segment faces increasing competition from imports, which is a long-term risk. Singer has a stronger business risk profile than DSG, as it is one of two companies that dominate the consumer durables retail market in Sri Lanka. This is reflected in Singer's higher rating than DSG. Abans is rated at the same level as DSG, which reflects its exposure to more volatile cash flows from its property development projects, despite the company's strong market position in the retailing of consumer durables. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, on average, in 2017 and 2018. - EBITDA margins to moderate to 9% on average in the next two years. - Capex to remain high at around at LKR2 billion per year for the next two years. - Dividend payout to shareholders to remain at around 50% of holding company's dividend income. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Sustained improvement in DSG's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to less than 3.5x (FY16: 3.5x) and gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR to less than 4.0x (FY16: 3.8x) - The company's ability to execute its medium-term expansion plans, and increase the contribution of its cash flows from exports. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Sustained weakening of net adjusted debt/EBITDAR to more than 5.0x and gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR to more than 5.5x. - A sustained weakening of FFO fixed-charge cover to less than 1.3x (FY16: 3.8x). - A significant increase in the structural subordination of DSG's holding company creditors. LIQUIDITY DSG had LKR942 million of cash and LKR1.63 billion in unutilised facilities at FYE16, compared with LKR1.8 billion of term loans falling due within one year, placing the group in a satisfactory liquidity position. However we expect the company to generate negative free cash flow in FY17 due to its high capex spend. A further LKR 4.7 billion of DSG's short-term borrowings are used to fund its working capital, and we expect these facilities to be rolled over in the normal course of business. Contact: Primary Analyst Rishikesh Sivakumar Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd No.15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre, Colombo - 01, Sri Lanka. Secondary Analyst Kanishka De Silva Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director + 612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 March 2017 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001