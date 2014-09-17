Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank's Forthcoming USD500m Notes 'BBB-(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (Turk Eximbank) forthcoming senior unsecured medium term notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will constitute senior unsecured debt obligations of Turk Eximbank. The expected rating is in line with Turk Eximbank's foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is aligned with the Turkish sovereign's foreign currency Long-term IDR (BBB-/Stable), reflecting its ownership (100% state-owned) and status as the country's official export credit agency. Turk Eximbank implements the government's official export strategies, its board is government appointed, and its funding is, in part, provided or guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury. The bank also enjoys privileges, notably Treasury compensation of losses suffered as a result of political risks and exemption from corporate taxes and loan loss reserve requirements. The bank's credit expansion targets, policies and objectives are defined by Turkey's Supreme Advisory and Credit Guidance Committee (SC), chaired by the Prime Minister and including high-level government officials. Export strategies form part of Turkey's short- and medium-term development plans. Turk Eximbank's board includes two SC members and its CEO is also a member of the SC. The notes are not guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury. Turk Eximbank's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's assessment of the Turkish sovereign's propensity and ability to support the bank, if required. Given its ownership and role, Fitch believes there is a high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Turkish state in case of need. The Support Rating Floor is equalised with the Turkish sovereign's foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating, as is the case with other Turkish state-owned banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The expected rating assigned to the notes is sensitive to change in Turk Eximbank's IDRs. Turk Eximbank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Turkey's sovereign ratings, and the Long-term IDR and National rating will very likely move in tandem with these. The Stable Outlook on Turk Eximbank's ratings reflects that on the sovereign. Turk Eximbank's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F3' National Long-term Rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' Support Rating Floor 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 203 530 1109 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.