Fitch Assigns Ukreximbank's Upcoming Tap Issue Expected 'B(EXP)'/'RR4' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC's USD100m 8.75% upcoming tap issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes an expected Long-term rating of 'B(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes will be consolidated to form a single series with the outstanding USD500m 8.75% notes due in January 2018. The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank, 'B'/Stable/'b'). Biz Finance PLC, a UK-based company, will only pay noteholders amounts (principal and interest) received from Ukreximbank under the loan agreement. The claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with the claims of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Ukreximbank, save those preferred by relevant laws. Under Ukrainian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail depositors accounted for around 23% of Ukreximbank's non-equity funding, according to the bank's local GAAP reporting. For further details on the USD500m 8.75% notes, see "Fitch Rates Ukreximbank's Upcoming Medium Term Notes at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4", dated 16 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. At end-2012, Ukreximbank was the second-largest bank in Ukraine by total assets; its key role is to support foreign trade. The state, represented by the Ukrainian cabinet, is the only shareholder in the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's Long-term rating corresponds to Ukreximbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'B'/Stable). The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default. Ukreximbank's IDRs, National Long-term and Support Ratings are underpinned by potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed, based on the bank's state ownership, its policy role, its high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the bank under different governments. The ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Ukrainian authorities to provide such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the sovereign's Long-term IDR of 'B'. Ukreximbank's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's sizable capital buffer and solid pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses, comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise. However, Ukreximbank's VR also considers its high loan impairment (albeit lower than for the sector as a whole), high loan concentrations, the large share of FX lending and currently weak profitability, driven by loan impairment charges. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Ukreximbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or deterioration in Ukraine's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or downward pressure, respectively, on Ukreximbank's ratings. Ukreximbank's ratings are as follows: Long-term IDR: 'B'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt: 'CCC'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' Short-term IDR: 'B' Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' VR: 'b' National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 0203 530 1577 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.