Fitch Assigns UniCredit's EUR1bn Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments 'BB-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UniCredit's (BBB+/Negative/F2/bbb+) EUR1bn 6.75% Tier 1 capital notes a 'BB-' final rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 28 August 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant, deeply subordinated additional Tier 1 fixed-rate resettable debt securities, with a call option after seven years. The notes are subject to write-down if UniCredit's consolidated or unconsolidated common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 5.125% (end-1H14 consolidated CET1 ratio was 10.12% on a fully-loaded basis), and coupon payments may be cancelled at the full discretion of the issuer. In accordance with Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', the rating of the notes is notched off UniCredit's creditworthiness as represented by its Viability Rating (VR), currently at 'bbb+'. The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches). The 5.125% trigger only refers to a write-down of the notes and Fitch believes that the Italian regulator would demand coupon deferral well before UniCredit hits the 5.125% threshold. Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities. This reflects the agency's view that the 5.125% trigger is a low threshold and not so distant to the bank's non-viability, which limits the instrument's "going concern" characteristics. It also reflects the notes' full coupon flexibility, their permanent nature and the subordination to all senior creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched from UniCredit's VR, the rating of the notes is broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect UniCredit's VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in UniCredit's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 202 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191