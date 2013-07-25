RPT-Fitch Assigns VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Series 2013-1 Notes 'AAAsf' Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 new series of notes the following rating:

EUR85m Series 2013-1 (ISIN: XS0950403229): ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the portfolio’s strong performance, with cumulative defaults and losses lower than Fitch’s base case assumptions. The new series of notes ranks pari passu with the other series of notes.

VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the issuance of new notes and the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of EUR1.32bn. Following the issuance of the new series and the increase of the existing series, the total amount of all series (including the amortising series) rises to EUR1.35bn. Fitch notes that both, the new series issuance and the increase of the revolving series, will be effective 25 July 2013.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR184,200,000

Series 2010-2: EUR10,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR184,200,000

Series 2010-4: EUR16,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR305,500,000

Series 2011-2: EUR3,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR76,300,000

Series 2012-1: EUR8,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR114,100,000

Series 2012-2: EUR6,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,600,000

Series 2012-3: EUR6,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,600,000

Series 2012-4: EUR13,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR202,700,000

Series 2013-1: EUR85,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR85,000,000

Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see ‘Fitch Assigns ‘AAAsf’ to VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable’, dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The portfolio mostly contains contracts originated with corporate obligors. The agency has observed rising corporate insolvencies in H113 and expects this to translate into moderately rising default rates in structured finance transactions. While a strong increase in corporate insolvencies could negatively affect the transaction’s performance, the transaction benefits from a minimum credit enhancement that Fitch considers commensurate with a ‘AAAsf’ rating. Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.