Fitch Assigns Vingroup's Notes Final 'B+' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Vietnam-based property developer Vingroup Joint Stock Company's (Vingroup, B+/Stable) USD200m 11.625% notes due 2018 a final 'B+' rating. The notes are issued by Vingroup and guaranteed by some of its subsidiaries. The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 21 October 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Residential Sales: Vingroup's 2012 and year-to-date residential pre-sales and new sales were significantly below Fitch's expectations because weakness in the property market lasted longer than anticipated. The Vietnamese authorities are, however, committed to macroeconomic stability, including lower inflation and a stable currency. These macroeconomic factors are supportive of the property sector and Fitch expects to see a marked increase in new property sales in 2014. Aggressive Growth Strategy: Vingroup proposes to launch apartment and villa projects of aggregate contract value in excess of USD12.9bn between 2015 and 2018, funded predominantly by pre-sales. Should presales fail to be in line with expectations, Vingroup has the flexibility to scale back the project launches and associated capital expenditure. While this could support the company's liquidity, a prolonged period of nil or low new project sales reduces the medium-term cash flow visibility. Adequate Liquidity: Vingroup's cash balance improved to USD113.92m (VND2,386.54bn) as of 30 June 2013 from USD77.18m (VND1,616.86bn) as of 31 December 2012, while short-term deposits with banks increased to USD173.91m (VND3,643.5bn) from USD149.71m (VND3,136.52bn). The improvement in liquidity was primarily due to the net proceeds after debt repayment and taxes raised from the sale of Vincom Center A in H113 (gross sales proceeds USD467m). Liquidity would improve further in H213 because of USD236m from the sale of Vincom Center B and USD200m investment (USD180m through preference shares that entail cumulative dividends and USD20m through a convertible loan) from the Warburg Pincus consortium. Moderate Earnings Visibility: A significant proportion of Vingroup's earnings till end-2014 are driven by contracted sales and handovers of three projects - Royal City, Times City and Vincom Village. Fitch estimates that more that 65% (in terms of contract value) of these projects have been received and that the unbilled amount (contract value less cash collections) is adequate to meet the residual project-specific construction costs. Successful new property launches will provide earnings visibility beyond 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Failure to achieve cash sales of at least VND5trn from new projects (excluding Royal City, Times City and Vincom Village) in the six months to 30 June 2014, - Material increase in external borrowings to maintain current liquidity position, and - A downgrade of Vietnam's Country Ceiling of 'B+' Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term due to Vingroup's exposure to the inherently cyclical property business and its small scale. Contact: Primary Analyst Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 2902 6410 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.