RPT-Fitch Assigns Voba n. 5 S.r.l.'s Notes 'AA+sf' Ratings

April 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Voba n. 5 S.r.l.’s asset-backed notes the following ratings:

EUR201.4m Class A1: ‘AA+sf’, Outlook Negative

EUR199.0m Class A2: ‘AA+sf’, Outlook Negative

The transaction is the securitisation of a EUR479.4m portfolio of performing residential mortgage loans granted to individuals (96.8%) as well as artisans and family run-businesses (3.2%) originated by Banca Popolare dell‘Alto Adige S.c.a.r.l. (BPAA). It is the second Fitch-rated RMBS originated by BPAA after Voba Finance S.r.l. (Voba 1) and the fourth RMBS originated by BPAA.

The ratings address the likelihood of investors receiving interest payments in accordance with the legal documentation and full repayment of principal by legal final maturity in June 2051.

The class A1 and A2 notes, which are pro-rata in interest payments, benefit from 18.6% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the unrated class J notes (16.5% of the initial portfolio balance) and a EUR10m (2.1%) cash reserve (CR) fully funded at closing through part of the proceeds of the issuance of the junior notes.

The CR will amortise at 2.5% of the outstanding balance of the rated notes down to a floor of 0.25% of the initial class A notes’ balance (EUR1m). The CR provides liquidity to cover any shortfall of interest on the rated notes and on senior expenses and, upon amortisation, accelerates the repayment of the class A notes. Furthermore, on any payment date where the CR plus the other available funds are sufficient to fully redeem the class A1 and A2 notes, the CR will be released in full to do so.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Northern Italy Exposure

The pool is concentrated in northern Italy (99.1% by borrower location), with a high concentration in the province of Bolzano (49.7%), where BPAA is headquartered. This geographical distribution coupled with a modest weighted average original loan-to-value ratio (59.2%), at the lower bound of the Italian average, are the main drivers of the low default assumptions for the portfolio, at the lower end of recent Fitch-rated Italian RMBS.

Strong Performance Analytics

Voba 1 and the other RMBS originated by BPAA have recorded low levels of delinquencies and defaults since closing. Fitch factored this strong performance in when setting its base-case default assumptions for the new portfolio.

High Percentage of Potentially Fixed-Rate Loans

37.7% of the pool comprises fixed-rate loans (17.3%) and loans that could turn into fixed-rate under increasing interest rates (13.4% optional loans that can switch to fixed-rate and 7.0% floating-rate loans with a cap).

Interest Rate Cap on the Class A2 Notes

No hedging is in place at the portfolio level. However, the class A2 notes have a cap of 6% over 3m-Euribor, which provides a partial hedge against the potential fixed-rate like features of a fraction of the pool. Fitch noted that the structure is vulnerable to specific Euribor paths up to the cap rate rather than to its standard interest rate assumptions (see ‘Fitch’s Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds’ at www.fitchratings.com) and therefore applied deal-specific interest rate paths to reduce the substantial excess spread that would otherwise be generated by the cap in a standard rising interest rate scenario.

Full Excess Spread Trapping

All available excess spread will be used to repay principal to the class A notes (first to the class A1 and, once repaid, to the class A2 notes). No payment on the junior-ranking items will be made until the rated notes have been repaid in full.

Ratings at the Sovereign Cap

The rating of the notes is at the cap on Italian structured finance transactions (for more detail see ‘Fitch Downgrades 99 Italian Structured Finance Tranches & 4 CLNs on Sovereign Downgrade’ dated 11 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com), which is six notches above the rating of the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/F2). The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the ratings of the class A notes are constrained at six notches above the ‘BBB+’ Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Italy, changes to the Italian sovereign IDR may lead to changes to the ratings of the class A notes.

Unexpected increases in the default rate and loss severity on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch’s assumptions and could result in negative rating actions on the class A notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings to increased credit losses over the life of the transaction. In particular, Fitch’s analysis found that an increase of 30% of the default probabilities assigned to the underlying obligors could result in a downgrade of one notch and a decrease of 30% of their assumed recovery rates could result in a downgrade of one notch.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.