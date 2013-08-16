Fitch: Audit Report Proposal Likely Helpful for Investors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Efforts to improve transparency around audit reports would be helpful for investors and likely help highlight major financial reporting issues, according to Fitch Ratings. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Tuesday presented a proposal that would require auditors to compile more detailed and descriptive reports in an effort to better inform investors. Current requirements call for a three-paragraph largely boilerplate audit opinion that accompanies annual reports and, rather than describing key accounting issues, simply states whether companies adhered to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Fitch has previously highlighted the importance of disclosures that are informative and robust. Yet, the current standard three-paragraph audit opinion could very well be considered boilerplate and of little incremental informational value. Nevertheless, some elements of the PCAOB's proposal (i.e. the explicit statement that "the auditor is independent of the entity and has fulfilled the auditor's other relevant ethical responsibilities, with disclosure of the source of those requirements") might also be met with a similar boilerplate response to today's audit report. Where auditors have identified weaknesses in the internal control environment, this might constrain ratings. As a result, we believe the proposal to enhance the value of the audit report by including disclosure of "key audit matters" would likely be helpful, as it could provide additional information about these factors. If this new section is successful in disclosing what is "on the auditor's mind" then that may help assess factors relevant to our ratings. See our criteria report, "Evaluating Corporate Governance," which specifically comments on financial information transparency and is available on our website at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: John Boulton Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1673 Fitch Ratings 30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf London Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director FitchWire +1 212 908-9123 One State Street Plaza New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Evaluating Corporate Governance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.