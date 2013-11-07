Fitch: Aussie Banks Resilient to Modest Stress in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 07 (Fitch) The FY13 financial results of the big four Australian banks reflect their resilience, says Fitch Ratings. Notably, asset quality performed well against our expectation of a modest deterioration. We continue to expect it to come under more pressure in 2014, although any weakening in asset quality is unlikely to erode the credit profiles of the big four banks. Profitability continues to be a strong point. The combined operating profit of about AUD38bn was up around 10% from FY12. Solid earnings coupled with surplus capital and conservative loan provisions provide a strong buffer against the risk of future losses. Prudent cost-management was a key driver of profit. Cost-to-income ratios ranged around 40%-45%, which compares favourably with international peers. Falling impairment charges also helped some banks' bottom lines. This is because asset quality has continued to perform well. Gross impaired loans declined as a percentage of total loans, even as economic activity and credit growth moderated relative to historical trends. The operating environment remains subdued, with revenue growth remaining under some pressure as a result of competition and modest credit growth. As such, we continue to expect a cyclical deterioration in asset quality in 2014. This is already in evidence from the incremental increase in new impaired loans at some banks (H213 versus H113), which may suggest more pressure coming through loan books. A modest increase in asset-quality stress is more likely to arise from commercial lending, which has traditionally been the primary source of loss for the Australian banks, despite the loan portfolios being weighted toward residential mortgages. This reflects the conservative nature of mortgage underwriting, but which may also face renewed challenges if a recent pick-up in property prices gathers significantly greater momentum. However, our base case view is that any asset-quality deterioration in FY14 will be manageable for the banks. This is because they maintain adequate capital and provisions against their business mix and risks. Slower loan growth and higher provisions may weigh on profit in FY14. But one benefit of a continued pace of sluggish loan growth is that it should help strengthen funding profiles, together with high household savings rates. A shift to longer-term wholesale funding should also assist in boosting efforts to enhance funding stability. The four largest Australian banks - NAB, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ - are rated 'AA-', and are among the strongest in the world on a standalone basis. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +61 2 8256 0310 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.