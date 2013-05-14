Fitch: Australian Banks' Earnings Growth Weaker Through 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) A build-up of domestic headwinds for Australian banks is likely to slow down their earnings growth slightly, Fitch Ratings says. Recent results at the four big banks were strong, and such consistent earnings are one of the sector's key rating strengths. Such earnings performance, together with surplus capital and conservative loan provisions, provide substantial buffers to absorb pressure on earnings in a modest downturn - which is already factored into our ratings. The operating environment is likely to deteriorate as mining sector investment peaks and unemployment rises slowly with softer economic growth. So we expect a rise in loan-impairment charges from cyclical lows in the rest of 2013, even though asset quality improved in the six months to March. However, it is unlikely that asset-quality indicators will deteriorate significantly - so long as there are no unexpected shocks to the economy. We expect any increase in impairment charges through 2014 to be readily absorbed by operating profit. Asset-quality problems are more likely to arise from commercial lending. The strong Australian dollar and receding consumer and business confidence has already affected retail trade, construction, tourism and manufacturing. Commercial loans have traditionally been the primary source of loss for the Australian banks, despite the loan portfolios being weighted toward residential mortgages. This reflects the conservative nature of the banks' mortgage underwriting. We believe credit expansion is likely to be more subdued in this environment - which in turn constrains revenue growth. However, one benefit of slower loan growth is that it should help to strengthen funding profiles, together with high household savings rates. A shift to longer-term wholesale funding should also assist in boosting the banks' efforts to enhance funding stability. The four largest Australian banks - NAB, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ - are rated 'AA-', and are among the strongest in the world on a standalone basis. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director Financial Institutions +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Australian Banks' Operating Environment here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.