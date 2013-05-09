Fitch: Australian Banks Need More Stable Funding to Meet Rules

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Australian banks need to continue to improve their funding mix to meet Basel III liquidity requirements, especially as the revised proposals from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) stick to the original implementation timetable and liquid asset definitions, Fitch Ratings says. We expect banks to lengthen their wholesale funding to meet the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirements, because deposit costs remain high and wholesale funding spreads have fallen in recent months. As a result, the improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios over the last five years, from a peak of around 170% to below 140%, may slow down - and possibly even reverse for some banks. However, funding stability should continue to improve, with better asset/liability matching. Adhering to the original timeframe to adopt the LCR in 2015 and NSRF in 2018, rather than a phased implementation as permitted under the revised Basel rules, should address a key negative ratings driver for Australian banks. Their reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore markets, is high compared with international peers. This leaves them more exposed to a dislocation in international wholesale funding markets. We expect further improvements in funding profiles; but structural issues, such as Australia's compulsory pension scheme, mean wholesale funding is likely to remain important. APRA's proposals to adopt some softer stress assumptions for the LCR under the Basel Committee's recent revisions are unlikely to change the banks' holdings of liquid assets to any great extent. The banks have already built substantial liquidity buffers against financial market stress. The revised rules appear to be a sensible recognition of the actual inflows and outflows experienced during times of stress. The proposal not to exercise the discretion to allow some lower-rated corporate debt, equities and residential mortgage-backed securities to come into the definition of high-quality liquid assets is consistent with APRA's conservative approach to bank regulation. The revised Basel rules allow for a new 'Level 2B' category of assets, which we expect to be typically less liquid under distressed conditions. Some compositional change in liquidity buffers may occur once APRA's proposals are finalised. To address a shortage of government bonds and other qualifying liquid assets, the central bank will provide a committed liquidity facility for the purposes of meeting LCR requirements. We expect there could be changes to the quantity of banks' liquid assets once the framework for this facility and its size for each bank are set by APRA. Banks are expected to take all reasonable steps to meet their LCR requirements before relying on the facility. APRA released it second consultation on Basel III liquidity implementation on Monday, outlining its proposed rules. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director Financial Institutions +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research 2013 Outlook: Australian Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.