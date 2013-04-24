FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Bad bank asset transfer offset by cedulas cancellations
April 24, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: Bad bank asset transfer offset by cedulas cancellations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The transfer of assets from several Spanish banks, including Bankia, NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc, to Spain’s bad bank (SAREB) has reduced the size of the collateral available to investors in cedulas, Fitch Ratings says. However, investors remain protected because it is riskier loans that have been transferred and because banks have amortised outstanding cedulas.

The asset transfer has triggered an average drop of 14% in the total overcollateralisation (OC) of these banks because the SAREB bonds are not included as collateral, whereas the mortgages for which they were exchanged were, according to our latest “Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker” report, published yesterday. However, the vast majority of mortgages that have been transferred to SAREB are troubled developer loans, as we stated in October (see “Fitch: Bad Bank Mortgage Buyout Will Cut Covered Bond Collateral” on www.fitchratings.com). Consequently, the reduction in security value after credit and market value stresses is relatively small.

Removing these assets has lowered our estimated per cent losses for the cover pool, which means the cedulas can achieve almost the same level of protection despite the reduced security. The larger proportion of higher credit-quality residential assets that remain and a reduced refinancing rates stress has also cut our loss estimates under all rating stresses.

Fitch continues to monitor cedulas and multi-issuer cedulas because the quality of the cover pools is still challenged by the continued fall in Spanish house prices, which has led us to increase our assumptions for market value decline.

While total OC has fallen, the eligible OC, which only includes the higher-quality mortgages, has actually increased by 8% because issuers have amortised or cancelled some of their existing cedulas. These retired cedulas are likely to be those that were retained for use as repo collateral with the European Central Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
