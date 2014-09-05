Fitch: Banco Bonsucesso's JV with Santander a Positive; No Immediate Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively Banco Bonsucesso S.A.'s (Bonsucesso, LT FC IDR 'B' / Outlook Negative) recent announcement that it will establish a Joint Venture (JV) with Banco Santander Brasil SA (Santander, LT FC IDR 'BBB+' / Outlook Stable) to act in the payroll deductible loans business. The JV may allow Bonsucesso to reduce its costs and improve its capital base and liquidity metrics. This will position the bank well within the fierce competitive scenario for banks in Brazil and allow it to face the challenges of the operating environment. If the transaction is completed as proposed, Fitch may affirm Bonsucesso's current ratings and revise its Outlook to Stable. Should the transaction fail or if the terms become less favorable for Bonsucesso, Fitch will review the ratings and the current Negative Outlook may trigger a downgrade. The proposed JV's structure has a 40%/60% ownership structure for Bonsucesso and Santander, respectively. Following regulatory approval, the JV is expected to start operating by the end of 2014. Its core business will be payroll deductible lending; it will carry on all payroll lending activities (including the by-product credit card payroll lending) from both Bonsucesso and Santander originated outside of the latter's branch network. Bonsucesso is expected to maintain the payroll deductible loan product as the main revenue center (now via its ownership share of the JV). The success of the JV and its subsequent contribution to Bonsucesso's income sources will be benefit from a relatively lower and more stable funding base and the relatively lower risk of its loan portfolio. However, Fitch believes it is still relatively early to forecast the ultimate effects on Bonsucesso own income generating capacity, which will depend in a large extent on the conditions of the operating environment and the level of SME loan demand in 2015 and onwards; while the expansion in other services will be relatively new to the bank. The current ratings on Bonsucesso also contemplate its relatively modest size, which makes the bank more susceptible to the economic volatility. Therefore its ratings can be negatively revised, should the creation of the JV fail - including the possibility of the JV not receiving regulatory approvals. Bonsucesso has had a good origination record of payroll deductible loans for public and municipal civil servants and retirees and pensioners of the Brazilian social security agency Instituto Nacional de Seguro Social (INSS). These loans make up more than 70% of the bank's current total contracts. Under the agreement between the two institutions, Santander will not compete with the JV since it will continue originating payroll loans exclusively to its current client base. These loans will continue to be booked in the Spanish-owned bank's credit portfolio and therefore will remain segregated from the JV. The JV should allow Bonsucesso to alleviate the current pressure on its costs and better balancing them with its revenues, which are a key issue for Fitch in its rating sensitivities. Notwithstanding, the agency assumes that the bank's ROA and ROE dynamics will also change due to Bonsucesso's new business model, which may culminate to a stronger capital base (expected FCC above 32% in in 4Q'14, from 13% in 2Q'14). More robust capital ratios are also expected from the reduction of Bonsucesso's risk weighted assets and also from the bank's earnings benefited by the transfer (sale) of its payroll loans portfolio to the JV. In that sense, although that the bank may show a lighter structure, ROE is expect to deteriorate in the beginning due to a consequent equity growth. Although it is clear that the bank's overall structure is expected to benefit from the new model, it is still relatively early to estimate the full extent of the JV's future contributions to Bonsucesso's bottom line in the short / mid-term. However, under Fitch's projection the bank's results may slightly reduce in 2015 due to the still incipient revenues from the bank's other businesses, to other expenses that may arise during the transition period, and to the fact that the success of the new business plan is also subject to the still sluggish economy (especially when considering Bonsucesso's SME portfolio). The bank may have a lighter liability structure, following the transfer of its assets, including the ability to decrease over time, its reliance on expensive funding sources, like DPGE I and II. According to the bank, its international issuance papers were traded at par value following the JV's announcement (compared to around 70% of its face value before the announcement) which evidences the market's improved perception of the institution's risk. Fitch's projected assumptions include the following: The total transfer of its payroll loans portfolio (including its by-products, such as payroll-linked credit card) to the JV, the consequent reduction in its funding (and its costs), the decrease of circa 65% of its staff, administrative and general expenses, as well as the revenues derived from the JV - accounted as equity result according to its 40% participation. The interest from larger banks in segments with stronger guarantees (especially in mortgages and payroll deductible loans) increased since 2012, especially after larger banks having suffered effects of the increased delinquency, culminating with stronger provisions' expenses in that year. This situation followed a strong and fast rapid increase in loans in the country (17% per year, between 2010 and 2013, reaching 55% of GDP in September 2013) and a strong reduction of the Brazilian GDP growth - 2.7% in 2011 and 0.9% in 2012 after a peak of 7.5% in 2010. Smaller banks were also facing other considerable challenges such as higher commissions costs and rate restrictions such as fixed rates and other government-determined rate ceilings for the most profitable contracts (e.g. INSS). Similarly with Bonsucesso, Banco BMG SA (LT FC IDR 'B' / Outlook Positive / LT National Ratings 'BBB+(bra)' / Outlook Positive, Viability Rating at 'b') had also earlier entered into a JV - with a somewhat different structure - with Itau in order to continue to grow its business together with a strong funding partner. Bonsucesso's past due loans (PDLs) over 90 days improved to (a still high) 6% from 9% in the 1Q'14, while its annualized ROA reached 15.9% (from 9.1% in 2013). Bonsucesso's high delinquency ratios still reflect the problems it had in its SME loans book, while the quality of its payroll loans is closer to its peers. The institution's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio reached an adequate level (considering its business profile) of 13.02% in 2Q'14 - from 12.08% in Dec/2013. Bonsucesso's IDRs, VR and National ratings can be positively reviewed if the new strategy proves to be profitable to the bank in the medium term, with consistent deleverage, adequate asset quality and improved capitalization ratios. Given its current business model - with strong dependence of payroll deductible loans' generation as well as the wholesale funding structure and respective challenging profitability - the potential for an upgrade to Bonsucesso's rating is limited. The bank can be downgraded if the strategy of setting the JV fails and if its ROA and ROE reaches to levels below 1.5% and 10%, respectively. Fitch currently rates Bonsucesso as follows: --Long-term IDR 'B'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR 'B'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term Local Currency IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'b'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'; --National Long Term Rating 'BBB(bra)', Outlook Negative; --National Short Term Rating 'F3(bra)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Gallina Director +55 11 4504-2216 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Robert Stoll Director +1-212-908-9155 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'National Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). 