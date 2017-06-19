(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) The ECB's decision this month to put
Spain's Banco
Popular into resolution just a few days after the European
Commission's
agreement for precautionary recapitalisation of Italy's Banca
Monte dei Paschi
di Siena raises questions about the fate of two other troubled
Italian banks,
Fitch Ratings says.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are in talks with the
Italian and
European authorities regarding precautionary recapitalisations,
and Italy's
finance minister said last week he expects a solution for the
banks that does
not include losses for senior creditors. The Italian authorities
are
particularly reluctant for senior debt to be bailed in, as many
retail investors
hold senior debt, and losses for them could hit financial
stability. Senior
bondholders would be vulnerable to losses if the banks were put
into resolution,
given their thin junior debt buffers. The Italian government
passed a decree on
16 June that suspends reimbursement of subordinated bonds that
mature within six
months of a bank applying for a precautionary recapitalisation.
This is to
ensure buffers that should be available during burden-sharing do
not decline
because of debt maturities.
The resolution of Popular, the first under the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution
Directive, is a reminder that resolution is a possible outcome
for Vicenza and
Veneto, particularly if their precautionary recapitalisation
falters. Their
assessment for precautionary recapitalisation could be
complicated by their
plans to merge.
However, Vicenza and Veneto's circumstances differ from those of
Popular. The
ECB had determined that Popular was "failing or likely to fail"
due to its
recent stressed liquidity situation, whereas the Italian banks'
liquidity is
supported by their issuance of state-guaranteed notes. Popular
had a strong and
willing buyer, Banco Santander, with good capital market access,
but there do
not appear to be any likely buyers for the Italian banks. The
stronger domestic
banks in Italy all have to prioritise reduction of their own
legacy impaired
assets, and acquiring a troubled bank together with its impaired
assets could
damage the buyer and worsen the problem.
Many Italian banks contributed to rescue fund Atlante in 2016.
The fund became
the owner of Vicenza and Veneto after their capital increases.
We warned then
how the weaker Italian banks represent a contingent liability
for the stronger
and larger ones, and further calls on the stronger banks could
put their
creditworthiness at risk. Most have already taken significant
impairments on
their Atlante stakes in their 2016 financial statements.
The precautionary recapitalisation process in Italy has been
long, adding to
investor concerns about the banking sector and damaging the
deposit franchises
of the troubled banks being assessed. Vicenza and Veneto's
market shares have
declined, including in their home region of the Veneto, where
they were
historically strong. They are therefore becoming less
systemically important,
which may reduce the likelihood of precautionary
recapitalisation.
Monte dei Paschi's precautionary recapitalisation follows its
failed attempt to
raise capital to cover its large volume of doubtful loans
("sofferenze"). But
uncertainties remain. Receipt of public capital is conditional
on the ECB
confirming the bank is solvent and meeting Pillar 1 capital
requirements, and on
Italy obtaining formal confirmation from private investors that
they will
purchase the bank's portfolio of non-performing loans.
Our 'CCC'/Rating Watch Evolving IDR for Vicenza reflects our
view that there is
a real possibility that losses could be imposed on senior
bondholders if the
bank does not receive fresh capital in a precautionary
recapitalisation, as
conversion or write-down of junior debt alone would not
strengthen
capitalisation sufficiently.
We do not rate Veneto Banca.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024901">Fitch
Affirms Santander
at 'A-'; Downgrades Popular's VR to 'f'
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.a.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123, Milan
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1012
David Prowse
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
