Fitch: Bank Capital and Debt Buffers - Size, Mix, Location Key

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bank Capital and Debt Buffers: Size, Mix and Location Key here LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The ratings impact from the introduction of "total loss absorbing capacity", or TLAC, to be detailed by the Financial Stability Board this month, will depend on the final size of the financial institutions' buffers, the mix of debt capital, issuance location and how existing senior debt is treated, Fitch Ratings says. TLAC will be positive for bank counterparties and could even benefit some senior bondholders of European and US-based global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). We believe debt and equity buffers of 25% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) or more are very plausible. Internal buffers and add-ons are likely to be included on top of the TLAC minimum requirement of between 16% and 20% of RWA and under the reported terms, banks won't be allowed to use regulatory equity buffers (known as combined buffers) to meet the TLAC requirement. We believe TLAC will be a more material challenge in Europe than in the US. Most US G-SIBs would be relatively well placed to meet 25% TLAC plus buffer amounts out of existing group common equity Tier 1 and holding company debt, as long as the existing holdco senior debt is deemed TLAC-eligible via the structural subordination route. Cross-border resolution coordination will be important for banks that are more geographically spread. In a home-host country situation, it may be unclear who makes the decision on converting the TLAC and which subsidiaries are designated as material for the purpose of internal TLAC requirements. Our report on TLAC and its rating implications is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.