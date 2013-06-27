Fitch: Bank Regulatory Uncertainty Rises with Possible Debt Rules

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) New rules to be proposed by U.S. bank regulators on minimum holding company debt requirements could have significant ramifications for the eight U.S. global systemically important institutions, depending on how the rules are ultimately written. If regulators require a minimum level of holding company debt, Fitch believes the level of the threshold and mix will be critical in determining which institutions are most affected. The Fed and FDIC are still in the process of developing rules for the amount of debt and equity capital that systemically important institutions must hold to reduce the need for government support in a distress scenario. Recent public reports suggest that regulators may be evaluating an industry proposal that large banks be required to hold a minimum of 14% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the form of loss-absorbing capital and debt. Our analysis indicates that under various scenarios, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and State Street Corp. would be most impacted, while Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) fare best under all proposed debt scenarios. GS and MS fare better given a greater reliance on wholesale funding at the parent level, while counter-intuitively, WFC and JPM fare worse given strong core deposit franchises and a lower reliance on holding company debt. It remains unclear whether regulators will take into account each bank's respective business mix and funding profile to arrive at a more risk-adjusted framework. The proposed mix is another key point related to a potential debt requirement. Fitch expects that investor appetite for holding company subordinated debt may be insufficient to meet a threshold that is significantly higher than current levels. Discussions about the ultimate scope of debt requirements under the U.S. Orderly Liquidation Authority (OLA) framework highlight the degree to which unsecured bank creditors are exposed to regulatory risk and discretion. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in the U.S., as evidenced by OLA and possible long-term debt requirements. This might result in Fitch revising support rating floors downward in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments in specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions regarding support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full. However, resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of a creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 (312) 368-5472 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 (312) 368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.