RPT-Fitch: Banks' cover pool encumbrance broadly unchanged

Fitch Ratings says that banks’ overall cover pool encumbrance remained broadly stable in 2012 compared with 2011 in an update of its report on covered bonds-related encumbrance. However, trend drivers vary. Growing use of covered bond funding for some banks is based on necessity, borne from limited access to unsecured funding. More stable use comes from banks in countries where covered bonds have accounted for a large share of financing for a long time.

Two Danish banks, Realkredit Danmark and Nykredit Realkredit, and Swedish Landshypotek top the list. Asset encumbrance above 80% is a reflection of their business models, based on covered bond funding. Fitch believes that covered bond funding can be a stable form of funding, particularly in markets where households invest a significant amount of their financial wealth outside the traditional banking system. This is especially the case in Scandinavia.

On a weighted average basis - based on a sample of 135 covered bond issuers (101 banking groups) worldwide rated by Fitch, Spanish, Swedish, German and Portuguese banks are at the top of the sample, with asset encumbrance from cover pools ranging from 28% to 12% at end-2012. In Spain, overall, encumbrance increases slightly despite the substantial transfer of real estate loans of rescued banks to the “bad bank” SAREB, reflecting both a preference for covered bonds over securitisation for contingency liquidity purposes as well as deleveraging. In Germany, deleveraging included cover pools, often leading to slight decreases in encumbrance.

There are several sources of growing bank asset encumbrance, and cover pools alone constitute noteworthy encumbrance for only a small number of rated banks. Of the 135 entities in the sample, 19 have cover pool encumbrance above 50%, of which only six are above 70%. Nevertheless, investors’ increased concern about asset encumbrance might result in some banks putting the brake on secured issuance.

To date, cover pool encumbrance has not affected unsecured debt ratings for banks with historically high asset encumbrance, driven by specific business models and high-quality assets. The Greek banks are the only banks whose senior unsecured debt ratings Fitch has notched down from the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to reflect high general asset encumbrance.

Better disclosure has enabled Fitch to base the ranking of its sample of banks for this report on cover pool size as a proportion of assets, whereas previous reports were based on the proportion of covered bond funding. Private sector and regulatory initiatives are underway to improve encumbrance disclosure further. Further information is available in the report, “Banks’ Use of Covered Bonds Funding: 2013 Update”, which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

