RPT-Fitch: Banks' wholesale funding a key focus for U.S. regulators

July 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The eventual introduction of a new capital surcharge for banks relying heavily on short-term wholesale funding is one of several key priorities for U.S. regulators in the second half of 2013. Fitch Ratings believes the mechanics of the approach used in calculating exposure to short-term borrowings will be critical in determining which institutions will potentially need to boost capital levels further, offsetting the increased risk of crisis-driven runs on short-term funding.

Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo made it clear in speeches earlier this month that completion of work on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (NPR) related to short-term wholesale funding reliance remains a top regulatory priority, at a time when a number of other high-profile NPRs are being developed. Mr. Tarullo and other regulators have highlighted the need to address systemic risks posed by heavy reliance on repo markets and other sources of short-term wholesale funding that pose greater refinancing risk during a financial crisis.

There are several unanswered questions related to the potential scope of the new capital surcharge. Above all, the method employed in calculating an institution’s vulnerability to short-term funding will matter in determining which institutions are affected.

If regulators look primarily at the ratio of short-term borrowings to total liabilities on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are likely to face larger capital surcharges. Based on Fitch calculations, Morgan Stanley’s consolidated short-term borrowings (primarily repos and other secured borrowings at broker-dealer subsidiaries) represented 27% of total consolidated liabilities as of March 31, and the corresponding ratio for Goldman was 26%. These ratios are the highest among the eight U.S. systemically important banks (SIBs) given the business focus on capital market activities.

If, on the other hand, regulators look first to the holding company level in measuring exposure to short-term funding rollover risk, the outcome could be significantly different. Measured only at the holding company level, the highest ratio of short-term borrowings to total liabilities is at JP Morgan at 35%, with State Street having the next highest percentage of the eight global SIBs, as of March 31.

We believe the choice of approaches may provide insight into the motivations of regulators in crafting capital rules aimed at reducing reliance on short-term funding. If the consolidated approach is taken, this may reflect a broad view that excessive reliance on short-term funding should be discouraged. However, this could create challenges for some institutions in terms of effectively matching asset and liability duration through use of short-term borrowings.

If the holding company approach is adopted, this may reflect regulators’ desire to facilitate orderly resolution at the holding company level by reducing the potential for short-term creditors to disrupt the bail-in process under the single point of entry framework.

The treatment of secured short-term borrowings and wholesale deposits in the calculation of wholesale funding exposure is uncertain. Finally, the scope of coverage of any future capital surcharge has yet to be defined. Recent comments by Gov. Tarullo suggest that nonbank institutions (including large CP issuers such as GE Capital) may be included along with the eight U.S. SIBs under the proposed rule.