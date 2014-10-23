Fitch: Basel III Credit Reductions and Reallocations Slow for European G-SIBs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Basel III: Shifting the Credit Landscape (European Banksâ€™ Risk Reduction and Reallocation Slowing) here LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that credit reductions and reallocations by European global systemically-important banks (G-SIBs) are slowing. Total exposure fell EUR255bn or (1.9%) in 2013, but less than the EUR535bn (3.8%) drop in 2012. The 16 banks in Fitch's analysis have largely met Basel III capital standards ahead of schedule, but are still somewhat constrained by uncertainty over the final net stable funding ratio rules, combined capital buffer requirements and the EU-wide stress test. Nevertheless, risk reduction trends could stabilise or even reverse as regulation is clarified and if the European economy strengthens. Since Basel III capital rules were originally finalised in December 2010, the banks in our sample reduced corporate, financial institution, securitisation and other retail exposures. This was partly offset by increased exposures to sovereigns and residential mortgages, and resulting in a EUR336bn or 2.5% fall in total exposures between end-2010 and end-2013. Private sector credit exposures reduced 7.9%. The declines understate the impact on real credit trends as cumulative eurozone inflation over the three years was 6.7%. The reallocation of credit across sectors in addition to overall reductions in risk exposures indicates that Basel III is influencing banks' capital management, exposure allocation, and credit strategies. The greatest shifts were a EUR576bn (27%) increase in sovereign exposure and a EUR450bn (9%) cut in corporate exposure since 2010. They reflect a migration from capital-intensive to less capital-intensive exposures, consistent with the incentives created by Basel III's more conservative risk-based capital and liquidity coverage ratios. Reductions and reallocations were also influenced by the weak eurozone economy, ECB liquidity programmes and bond market volatility. Apart from sovereign debt, residential mortgages were the only asset class that saw lending rise, as European G-SIBs increased their exposure by EUR266bn, or 11%, between end-2010 and end-2013. Lending to financial institutions declined by EUR381bn (21%), securitisation by EUR247bn (43%) and other retail by EUR101bn (5%). Basel III's higher standards for capital and liquidity aimed at strengthening banks' balance sheets have improved capitalisation and funding. But these have an impact on lending choices and can result in reduced market liquidity if banks reduce their trading and counterparty activities. The leverage ratio is an additional constraint on banks' balance sheets that is also likely to lead to further reduction in overall exposures. But it might neutralise some of the reallocation incentives because it is a fairly blunt tool that does not discern the risk of an asset. Fitch's updated study, entitled 'Basel III: Shifting the Credit Landscape' attempts to quantify the effects of banks' Basel III preparations on credit flows and lending patterns. The study is based on Pillar 3 data through end-2013, the latest data available for the full sample of 16 European G-SIBs. These G-SIBs represented a total of EUR18trn in assets and EUR13.3trn in credit risk exposure as of end-2013. The study is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Cynthia Chan Senior Director +44 20 3530 1655 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Robert Grossman Managing Director +1 212 908 0823 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.