Fitch: Best Quarter Yet for U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Profiles

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 1Q13 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Best Quarter Yet here NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs continue to demonstrate agility between capital markets, as the trend of issuing securities up and down the capital structure has spilled over from 2012 thus far in 2013, according Fitch Ratings in a new report. 'U.S. equity REITs have been reducing revolving line of credit balances via deleveraging equity raises, bank term loans and unsecured bond offerings across the credit curve, and the difference between REIT and Corporate credit spreads continues to compress,' said Steven Marks, Managing Director, at Fitch. The median liquidity coverage ratio for selected REITs is 2.2x for the period from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014. The full report, '1Q13 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Best Quarter Yet' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26, 2013); --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs' (Dec. 10, 2012); --'4Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Sustained Strength' (March 27, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here 4Q12 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Sustained Strength here 2013 Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.