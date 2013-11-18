RPT-Fitch: Better Dutch RMBS servicing may ease arrears rise impact

Nov 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

More effective mortgage servicing strategies originally developed in the UK are being adopted in the Netherlands in response to rising arrears, albeit with a time lag because the housing downturn and recession hit the Netherlands later, Fitch Ratings says. These sophisticated servicing strategies often focus on more timely and targeted intervention to prevent or remedy arrears. But factors such as cost concerns and data availability mean it is not clear that Dutch servicers can replicate all the strategies developed in the UK, and so the full effect of these changes remains to be seen.

One example is the use of default probability models based on historical data to identify potential problem loans earlier. Another is borrower and loan segmentation, where different servicing strategies are applied to loans with different risks or to different categories of borrower. Income and expenditure analysis is increasingly used to underpin payment plans or forbearance, or even enforcement proceedings. Dutch servicers have embraced these strategies over the last 18-24 months, and we think they can have a positive impact on portfolio performance.

More recently, Dutch servicers have also increasingly been using loan modifications, although this depends on their remit and on lender agreement. High-volume servicers are also emulating UK equivalents in the development of dialler strategies that reflect borrower or loan segmentation and respond to changes in mortgage performance. Although this is at a very early stage in the Netherlands, it could yet be extended to include measures such as the “right time to call” analysis used in the UK, which helps maximise borrower contact and ultimately cash collected.

However, it is not yet certain that Dutch servicers can fully employ UK-style strategies that rely on up-to-date and detailed credit reference data. The Dutch national credit bureau, BKR, provides a less complete picture of a borrower’s recent credit history than its UK equivalents, who have access to more frequently updated information with greater reference to non-mortgage debt. It is not clear that Dutch borrower data can be legally collected and disseminated without borrower consent to the same extent as in the UK. And Dutch servicers still rely primarily on information from the borrower, as in some early arrears prevention pilot schemes where they contact high-risk borrowers directly. Dutch mortgage arrears are still low in absolute terms, but they have increased in recent years. As of 3Q13, borrwers in arrears by more than three months had grown to a new peak of 0.83%. We expect further increases as the Dutch housing market correction continues.

