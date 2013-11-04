Fitch: Better Weather Forecasting Partly Protects UK Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The insured losses for the St Jude's Day storm would have been significantly higher but for the accuracy in weather forecasting several days ahead of the storm's formation, Fitch Ratings says. Initial insurance loss estimates ranging up to GBP500m will put additional pressure on UK insurers' already squeezed profit margins, but should be manageable for the sector. Advancements in the accuracy of medium-range weather forecasting were highlighted by the predictions for Hurricane Sandy in October 2012. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), based in the United Kingdom, predicted a US landfall for that storm six days ahead of its arrival, and two days before other agencies' models made similar forecasts. The ECMWF was also involved in predicting the St Jude Day storm. The benefits of accurate medium-range weather forecasting for insurers mean a lower claims bill arising from major loss events. Policyholders have more time to protect their property from potential damage, while government agencies, utility firms and transport companies can make logistical arrangements to minimise disruption to power supplies and transport networks. While it remains too early to determine the breakdown of the St Jude's Day losses across the UK non-life sector, we believe personal household insurers are better placed than personal motor writers, to absorb losses. Statistics based on regulatory returns data show that the UK personal motor segment was already running a calendar year combined ratio of 103.7% in 2012, whereas the personal household account had an equivalent ratio of 93.0%. During 2013, technical profitability has been under further pressure for motor underwriters as motor rates have continued to soften. Rate softening for personal household underwriters has so far been mitigated by a relatively low loss burden. Overall we expect only modest increases in premium rates in loss-making lines over the foreseeable future. This should improve underwriting profitability, but better risk selection and claims management remain critical. Contact: Martyn Street Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1654 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.