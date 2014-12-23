Fitch: BInbursa's Ratings Unaffected by the Acquisition of Wal-Mart's Financial Business in Mexico

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, December 23 (Fitch) The recently announced acquisition of Wal-Mart's financial business in Mexico, which is pending regulatory approvals, will not materially affect Banco Inbursa's (BInbursa) strong credit profile, according to Fitch Ratings. On Dec. 18, 2014, Banco Inbursa announced the acquisition of 100% of Banco Wal-Mart de Mexico (BWM) in addition to a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart de Mexico for the offering of financial services to its customers. In Fitch's opinion, the size of the acquired operations is moderate, given that Banco Wal-Mart's assets and loans account for only 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively, of BInbursa's consolidated figures. The terms of the acquisition are also consistent with BInbursa's credit profile. The acquisition price of 1.7x equity is reasonable and will not materially alter BInbursa's credit fundamentals. Based on the latest figures of Banco Wal-Mart (October 2014), the price offer will account for only 5.3% of BInbursa's equity base and 5.6% of its liquid assets. These figures are low in Fitch's opinion and explain why the agency believes there will be no material impact on the ratings from the announced transaction, particularly in view of BInbursa's sound capital adequacy metrics, which are among its key credit strengths. Fitch considers the impact of the acquired assets and associated goodwill on BInbursa's capital metrics to be low. Fitch believes that any potential impact on profitability, if any, would be minor, given BInbursa's strong earnings and revenue base. Moreover, the mild effect on BInbursa's financial profile is offset with the strategic benefits of the transaction. This acquisition, when completed, will enhance BInbursa's footprint in the retail financing sector, which is a cornerstone of its medium-term strategic objectives. The transaction will also provide some business, product, and customer diversification. Contact: Primary Analyst Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399 9146 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.