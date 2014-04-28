Fitch: BNY Mellon's 1Q'14 Highlights Importance of Expense Control

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) reported clean first-quarter 2014 (1Q'14) net income of $661 million on flat revenues. Earnings showed some positive momentum adjusting for charges taken in 1Q'13 and 4Q'13. Although revenues were essentially flat, BK demonstrated good expense control, as non-interest expenses declined both sequentially and versus 1Q'13. While expenses continue to edge down, the company has announced efforts to further reduce costs, such as platform consolidation and rationalizing its real estate footprint. BK reported decent fee growth in Investment Services and Investment Management, which came in at $2.9 billion, helped mainly by market-value increases, coupled with new business volumes. Within Investment Services, Asset Servicing and Clearing Services experienced decent growth rates of 4% and 7%, respectively, versus 1Q'13. The weak spots were Issuer Services and Treasury Services. The decline in Issuer Services reflects the run of higher margin securitizations in BK's Corporate Trust business. Foreign Exchange fees remain pressured due to low currency volatility. Investment Management also produced solid revenue growth against weaker comparable periods, though still reflecting ongoing money market fee waivers. Assets under Custody and Administration (AUC/A) reached another record, of $27.9 trillion, driven mainly by market-value increases, while Assets under Management (AUM) grew both sequentially and versus the prior year quarter and came in at $1.62 trillion. AUM benefitted mainly from market-value increases supplemented with some net new business flows. BK continues to benefit from robust markets. Net interest income (NII) fell during the quarter to $728 million reflecting lower investment yields and fewer days in the quarter. Despite some asset mix shifts out of cash and interbank investments and into securities, NIM came down 4bps sequentially to 1.05%. Fitch expects that BK's NII and net interest margin (NIM) will not materially improve until short-term rates begin to rise. BK continues to report strong risk-adjusted capital levels under Basel III standards, with a 1Q'14 Core Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 9.4% on a fully phased-in basis. Following U.S. regulators final rules pertaining to the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio applicable to BK, the company reported a revised estimated ratio of 4.7% compared to prior estimate of 4.2%. The improvement reflects changes from the initial proposal related to unfunded commitments and the calculation of average assets. Although the company's risk-based measures remain very strong, Fitch considers the U.S. enhanced supplemental leverage ratio to be more of a binding constraint for BK over the near term. Nonetheless, BK performed well under recent regulatory stress tests and received approval to increase its common dividend and repurchase up to $1.74 billion of common shares. Contact: Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908-0771 Fitch Ratings Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Doriana Gamboa Director +1 212 908-0865 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.