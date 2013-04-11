Fitch: Branch Network Redesign Key Cost Focus for U.S. Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Chicago 11 April 2013: A sharpened focus on cost reduction by U.S. banks will continue to drive a decline in the number of bank branches as well as a rethinking of branch operations in coming years, according to Fitch Ratings. Facing a challenging revenue environment and stricter capital requirements, U.S. banks will likely focus on branch network rationalization as a critical aspect of cost restructuring efforts. A number of large U.S. banks have cut the number of branches in recent years, particularly as mobile banking options have expanded and the frequency of customer branch visits has fallen sharply. Branch operating costs are a significant component of a bank's total cost structure, given their large staffing and real estate requirements. This is particularly true in heavily-overbanked cities such as Chicago, where the ratio of branches to customers remains extremely high. We believe rationalization initiatives undertaken by banks with high branch-related costs, will continue as the industry operating environment remains tough. However, much of the rationalization process will involve a redesign of branch footprints, functions and labor requirements rather than a sole focus on branch closings. We think the branch of the future could look very different, with a shift in emphasis to technology in place of direct contact with bank personnel. Despite their declining importance as a customer contact point, branches remain important for U.S. banks in such areas as mortgage origination and investment management, where a complete cut-over to digital relationships is unlikely. Increased use of technology to expand customer touch points could ultimately serve as a new growth model, with branches continuing to play a part in solidifying customer relationships. Successful execution of branch network rationalization will require significant investment to outfit the branches of the future with customer interfaces that can eventually drive savings in labor and real estate costs. We think the larger U.S. banks are best positioned to complete this transition successfully. Higher near-term capital costs, driven by technology investment, will likely be offset by lower branch network operating costs over time. For in-depth analysis of U.S. bank branch network downsizing, see the special report "U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network," dated Sept. 17, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-2057 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the Incredible Shrinking Branch Network) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.