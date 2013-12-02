Fitch: Brazilian Insurance to Remain Stable in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, December 02 (Fitch) The Brazilian insurance sector is expected to remain stable in 2014 due to continued solid growth and stable fundamentals, despite pressures on financial income and a slight increase in leverage, according to a new Fitch ratings report released today. 'In 2014 we expect strong growth for Brazilian insurance, although high capital market volatility is likely to continue to pressure profitability and leverage' said Esin Celasun, Associate Director. 'We also expect stable reserve development.' The stable rating outlook indicates the high likelihood that Fitch will affirm most Brazilian insurance and reinsurance companies' ratings in 2014. In September 2013, Brazilian insurance premiums and contributions grew a solid 19.7% on a year on year basis, following 20.0% growth in 2012. Fitch expects growth to remain within the 15% - 20% range in 2014. There could be a deceleration, if Brazil's unemployment rises abruptly or GDP growth falls below expectations. The Brazilian insurance sector's profitability has been hit by lower financial income in 2013. As of June 2013, average return on assets of the insurance sector, excluding health, fell to 1.8% from an average of 2.5% for the last four years. The decline was due to the fall in financial income driven by the large drop in interest rates in 2012. With the start of Brazilian central bank's monetary tightening cycle in April 2013, profitability ratios are likely to recover slightly, in tandem with financial income. The recovery will be supported by broadly stable loss ratios and continued focus on cost controls. The full report, '2014 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector - Strong Growth, but High Capital Market Volatility Pressuring Profitability and Leverage', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br.' Contact: Esin Celasun Associate director +55 21 4503-2626 Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil Maria Rita Goncalves Senior director +55 21 4503-2621 Franklin Santarelli Managing director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Brazilian Insurance Sector (Strong Growth, but High Capital Market Volatility Pressuring Profitability and Leverage) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.