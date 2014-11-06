Fitch: Brazil's Largest Private Banks Demonstrate 3Q Resilience

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Third-quarter results from Brazil's three largest private banks confirm expectations for slight performance improvement trends, despite the country's weak operating environment, says Fitch Ratings. The agency believes that elevated interest rates are helping margins, but efforts to keep credit costs under control in a sluggish economy will remain a challenge for these banks. Fitch sees the top Brazilian private banks as showing income diversification, gains on operating efficiency, disciplined risk management, restrained risk appetite and an overall good management approach. These attributes support favorable net interest margin (NIM) trends, which could hold. However, we believe that continued improvements in the coming quarters will depend on credit costs amid the challenging operating environment. Fitch remains cautious about the strength of the profitability of these banks in fourth-quarter 2014 and 2015, despite the resilient third-quarter results. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itau) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco) remain the stronger performers of the three banks, posting nine month adjusted net income increases of roughly 34% and 25%, respectively. We expect these two banks to sustain good profitability levels over the near term. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Santander) posted flat profits for the first nine months of 2014, reflecting less flexibility, but still very strong capitalization levels. Third-quarter results for each of the banks were robust, considering the weak macroeconomic indicators and the continuation of significant competition from the larger market share public sector banks. Fitch expects Brazil's 2014 GDP growth to be only 0.4%, and its forecast for 2015 is 1.3%, although downside risk exists. Asset quality indicators improved, aided by these banks' shift in their product mixes toward lower risk segments and the maintenance of conservative lending practices. All three banks have very comfortable loan loss reserve levels. Growth in fee income, combined with lower credit costs and higher cost control, have offset pressured net interest margins. All three banks have strong levels of capitalization and are expected to comfortably exceed the minimum Basel III capital requirements that will be phased in over the medium term. The increase in the benchmark SELIC rate, which was raised from 7.25% in April 2013 to its current level of 11.25%, should not only allow for continued net interest margin growth, but also growth in interest income from their large securities portfolios. Fair signs of asset quality upholding across the big banks' asset portfolios should keep credit losses in check. Details of the banks' reporting include Bradesco showing an adjusted net income for the first nine months at BRL11.2 billion, up nearly 25% year over year, resulting in an adjusted ROAE of 20.4% and an adjusted ROAA of 1.6%. The bank also reported its best ever efficiency ratio of 39.9%. Asset quality metrics were strong with the over 90-day past due loans-to-total loans ratio at 3.6% and a loan loss reserve-to-over 90-day past due loans (PDL) coverage ratio at 187%. The BIS Tier I ratio was 12.6% (calculated according to Brazilian guidelines and not equivalent to fully loaded Basel III as there is an adjustment period to match Brazilian guidelines with Basel III rules). Itau reported an recurring net income of for the first nine months of nearly BRL15.0 billion, up nearly 34% year over year, resulting in a recurring 12-month ROAE of 23.6%. and ROAA of 1.8%. The bank's efficiency ratio reached 45.5%. Asset quality metrics continued to improve as evidenced by their ratio of over 90-day PDL to total loans of 3.2% and a coverage ratio of 181%. The Basel III Tier I ratio was 12.1%. Santander reported a managerial net profit for the first nine months of BRL4.3 billion, relatively unchanged year over year, resulting in an adjusted ROAE (excludes goodwill) of 11.6% and an adjusted ROAA of 1.2%. The bank reported an efficiency ratio of 50.6%. Asset quality metrics improved as the over 90-day PDL-to-total loans ratio fell to 3.7% and the coverage ratio for over 90-day PDL rose to 170%. Basel III Tier I was 17.3%, the strongest among all of the largest private and public banks. 