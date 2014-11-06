FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Fitch assigns 'AA+(EXP)' rating to New Zealand's forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Fitch assigns 'AA+(EXP)' rating to New Zealand's forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without change to text)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fitch : - * Fitch - assigned New Zealand’s forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond, due 20 September 2035, an expected rating of ‘AA+(EXP)’ * Fitch - expected rating is in line with New Zealand’s long-term local currency issuer default rating of ‘AA+'/positive * Fitch - New Zealand’s long-term foreign currency idr is ‘aa’/positive * Fitch - “fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New Zealand’s sovereign credit profile” * Fitch - “the macroeconomic record and prospects are supportive” * Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
