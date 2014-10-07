Fitch: Bulgaria Deficit Increase Weakens a Key Rating Strength

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Bulgaria's proposed budget revisions highlight how the summer's bank runs, a slowing economy and over-spending are weakening its public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Low debt and contained deficits give the sovereign a significant fiscal buffer, and public finances remain a rating strength, but they will have diminished capacity to counterbalance the ratings weaknesses. Bulgaria's interim cabinet approved revisions that forecast the 2014 fiscal deficit at 4% of GDP last week, ahead of the country's parliamentary election on Sunday. The new parliament will vote on the revisions. The revised 2014 deficit is more than 2x the previous target of 1.8%. Bulgaria may also sell an additional BGN4.5bn (USD2.9bn) of debt to finance the deficit, provide liquidity to banks, and lend money to the Deposit Insurance Fund, possibly to give to depositors in Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank), which was placed in conservatorship in June. The revisions demonstrate how slower growth (the finance ministry has cut its 2014 growth forecast to 1.5% from 1.8% and predicts deflation), over-spending in 9M14, and bank-related costs will weigh on the public finances, which have been a key rating strength. The next government may have little option but to adopt the revisions, given the weaker-than-expected fiscal outturns so far this year and the need to approve a 2015 budget relatively quickly. The increased borrowing would take gross general government debt/GDP to 28% - still more than 10pp below the 'BBB' median, but well above our existing baseline scenario of GGGD peaking at around 23% of GDP in 2017-2018. Our ratings assessment already anticipates some fiscal deterioration, with the deficit rising to the 'BBB' median (2.9% of GDP) this year. Under the revisions, public finances would remain a rating strength, albeit a diminished one. The elections could result in further political uncertainty, after Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) won around a third of the vote but did not achieve an outright majority. We expected the elections to result in another coalition government, but they have delivered a more fragmented parliament that may make building and maintaining an effective coalition difficult, even if GERB's showing arguably represents a mandate for fiscal discipline and structural reform. Strong public finances and diminishing external imbalances have provided a counterweight to moderate growth and concerns about governance standards, as we noted when we affirmed Bulgaria's 'BBB-'/Stable rating in July. The runs on CorpBank and FIBank earlier this year highlighted corporate governance problems at domestically owned companies. Recent announcements by the European Banking Authority and European Commission that they will investigate whether depositors were treated correctly and whether Bulgaria's deposit guarantee scheme meets EU standards highlight this issue again. Our next scheduled review of Bulgaria's rating is due on 19 December. It will take account of how the government that emerges will address the deterioration in the public finances and the slowdown in growth. Contact: Matteo Napolitano Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1189 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Our next scheduled review of Bulgaria's rating is due on 19 December. It will take account of how the government that emerges will address the deterioration in the public finances and the slowdown in growth. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bulgaria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.