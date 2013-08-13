Fitch: Canadian Housing Correction Could Hit Banks' RWA Levels

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Regulatory capital ratios for the largest six Canadian banks have benefited from sustained increases in home prices over the last decade, but any future downturn in the housing market could put pressure on those banks' risk-weighted assets (RWA) and regulatory capital ratios, according to Fitch. The pro-cyclical nature of Basel III Tier 1 common capital measures could exacerbate the effects of potential losses on residential mortgages in any future housing market correction. Under the Basel III Advanced Approaches (applying to the six largest banks in Canada and other banks globally), rising home prices over the last several years have helped keep regulatory capital ratios strong by, in effect, keeping loan-to-value (LTV) ratios in Canada artificially low. Lower LTVs, in turn, have allowed Canadian banks to optimize RWA at lower levels, reducing the size of the denominator in risk-based capital measures. This has the effect of lowering the amount of capital banks hold against residential mortgage exposures. In a potential downturn, the impact on Basel III capital could be amplified if RWA levels increase rapidly in response to a housing price correction. This could drive LTVs higher. Together with increased charge-offs and additional provisioning in mortgage portfolios, this could push capital ratios down relative to international bank counterparts. Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratios for the top six Canadian banks - TD, RBC, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and NBC - all remain solidly above regulatory minimums (between 8.3% and 9.7% as of 2Q13). Fitch generally believes that Canadian home prices are likely nearing a plateau and could exhibit some weakness over a medium-term time horizon. We believe a sharper than expected price correction would flow through to higher RWA levels, thereby putting further pressure on regulatory capital ratios at a time when rising credit losses will likely hurt retained earnings. That said, Fitch applied stresses to each bank's mortgage portfolios and we believe that capital buffers for all six are adequate to withstand a moderate to severe Canadian housing market price shock. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-2057 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.