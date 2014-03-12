RPT-Fitch: Capital Buffer Proposal Could Strengthen Russian Banks

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Proposals for additional capital buffers by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) announced yesterday could strengthen the credit profiles of Russian banks, Fitch Ratings says. This is a positive step following last year’s watering down of new Basel III capital ratio requirements.

Under the new proposals, banks would be prevented from paying dividends if they do not meet the additional buffers on top of the 5% core Tier 1 ratio requirement. A capital conservation buffer would build up over four years, in line with Basel III phase-in arrangements, rising from 0.625% in 2016 to 2.5% in 2019. Systemically important banks would also need to maintain an additional 1% buffer, meaning that they would have to achieve a 6.625% ratio from 2016, rising to 8.5% in 2019. The proposals do not make explicit what sanctions, if any, a bank may face for breaching these minimum ratios, aside of the restriction on dividend payments.

The higher capital requirement could be positive for Viability Ratings over time, as banks accumulate a larger safety cushion, more commensurate with the relatively high operating risks in Russia. Capitalisation currently only provides a moderate buffer at many banks.

We expect rated banks to be able to address capital shortfalls between now and 2016 through retaining earnings, raising equity and, where necessary, reigning in growth. But in some cases, in particular where core Tier 1 ratios are currently below 6.625%, the new rules may require more careful capital management.

Among the top 50 banks by assets (a rough proxy for those likely to be designated as systemically important) that publish capital ratios, VTB 24, Sviaz-Bank, Trust, Novikombank and SMP-Bank were below the new threshold at end-January 2014. We also believe that Russian Standard Bank, which has not published its core tier 1 ratio, would need to strengthen its capitalisation in light of the new requirements.

The proposal underlines the commitment of the CBR, under new head Elvira Nabiullina, to gradually strengthen Russian bank capital requirements and to increase oversight of the country’s systemically important lenders. However, we believe the proposed new rules may come under pressure from the banks, some of which argued last year for a moderation of the initial Basel III capital ratios. The core Tier 1 threshold was set at 5% from January 2014 instead of the 6% original proposal and the Tier 1 ratio at 5.5%, rising to 6% in 2015, instead of 7.5%. The proposed buffers would largely compensate for this relaxation.