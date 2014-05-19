RPT-Fitch: Capital Increase to Aid Deutsche Bank's Manoeuvrability

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank’s planned EUR8bn capital increase will help the bank adapt to a changing regulatory and business environment, particularly as it continues to implement its recalibration programme “2015+”.

The capital increase will not affect Deutsche Bank’s ratings (A+/Negative/a), even though it would have lifted its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. This reflects the bank’s unchanged targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium term. Overshooting these targets in the short term will not change Fitch’s view that maintaining Deutsche Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) at the current ‘a’ level is contingent on the delivery of its recalibration programme, albeit over a longer timeframe. Slippage in capital ratios relative to peers would put pressure on the bank’s VR.

The Outlook on Deutsche Bank’s support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Rating is Negative, reflecting our expectation of weakening government support.

The capital increase would have lifted Deutsche Bank’s CET1 ratio on a pro-forma basis (fully applied basis) to 11.8% at end-1Q14 from 9.5%, which is at the upper end of the Global Trading and Universal Banks peer group range although leverage, excluding legacy hybrid securities, continues to be high compared with peers. Furthermore, the increase will provide a larger common equity buffer for investors in the bank’s planned issue of EUR5bn Additional Tier 1 capital instruments, which should assist in the pricing of these notes.

Deutsche Bank’s material capital increase will also give it more stability to cope with regulatory changes and a challenging business environment at a time when the outlook for its 2014 earnings has become more negative. Fitch expects further pressure on fixed income trading, which depressed the 2013 performance of Deutsche Bank’s securities business. As weaker investment banking profits would limit Deutsche Bank’s ability to absorb potential litigation expenses and legacy costs in its non-core operating unit, the capital injection provides a substantial buffer for these unpredictable events and reduces uncertainty during the adjustment phase.

The bank’s fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio dropped in 1Q14 by 20bp to 9.5%. The ratio will face further pressure for the rest of the year as new regulations including prudent valuation adjustments are implemented and due to uncertainty around the potential impact from ECB’s upcoming asset quality review on the bank’s capital ratios as well as any additional capital requirements that may emerge from European Banking Authority’s stress test.

Deutsche Bank’s announcement that the financial targets, specifically return on equity and the cost/income ratio, set out in its recalibration programme “2015+” will only be met in 2016, instead of 2015, on a reported basis signals the earnings pressure banks are facing in the current low-growth, low interest rate environment. The bank now targets EUR2.5bn-EUR3.0bn pre-tax profit from its private and business clients operations and EUR1.6bn-1.8EURbn in global transaction banking by 2015, the latter materially less than the amount announced in 2012. In Fitch’s view Deutsche Bank’s VR would come under pressure if there is no further progress on cost efficiency to enable it to improve profitability especially in retail banking, asset management and global transaction banking. These more stable operations are not generating sufficient earnings to mitigate income weakness in the bank’s securities businesses generally, particularly fixed income.