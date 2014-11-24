Fitch: Capital Relief from ECB ABS Hinges on Mezzanine Sales

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) The ability of the European Central Bank's Asset-Backed Securities Purchase Programme (ABSPP) to provide capital relief to eurozone banks could hinge on its plans to buy mezzanine tranches, Fitch Ratings says. The capital impact of the ABSPP purchases at different parts of the capital structure will vary with jurisdiction, underlying assets, and the originating banks' approach to calculating credit risk. We looked at three hypothetical structured finance portfolios - a Dutch RMBS portfolio, a Spanish SME portfolio and a Greek RMBS portfolio - and compared capital charges on the underlying portfolio and securitised debt in order to assess the possible capital impact of ECB purchases at different points in the capital structure. The capital benefits of securitising our hypothetical Dutch portfolio (33% of which are NHG loans with a 0% risk weighting) could depend on loss assumptions. Holding the underlying mortgages attracts a capital charge of 6.8% under the Advanced Internal-Ratings Based Approach (AIRB), using Fitch's probability of default (PD) and loss-given-default assumptions. When securitised, with a capital structure similar to that seen in recent Storm transactions (on which we also base our original loan-to-value assumptions), holding both the junior and mezzanine tranches would result in a capital charge under the current Supervisory Formula Approach (SFA) of 4.9%. An originating bank that securitised this hypothetical portfolio would therefore get a 1.9pp capital benefit by selling the senior tranche only. However, the default and loss assumptions used in our analysis - which are those used in our 'Bsf' scenario for Dutch RMBS - may be more conservative than those used by Dutch originators, and this will be important for capital treatment. Reducing assumed PDs by around one-third lowers the capital charge on the underlying mortgages to 3.7%, while the cumulative charge on the junior and mezzanine RMBS drops to 4.0%, removing the capital benefit of selling the senior tranche without also selling mezzanine bonds. For our hypothetical Spanish SME portfolio, capital relief might be harder to achieve. The underlying SME loans attract a capital charge of 16.1% under the AIRB, again under Fitch's assumptions for the assets. An originating bank which securitised the loans and sold the senior tranche ('AA+sf' rated, with an attachment point of 30%) but retained the mezzanine (10%-30%) and junior (0%-10%) tranches would have to hold 17.1% capital against its securitised exposure. Thus it would have to sell mezzanine notes to achieve the same capital treatment it would receive for holding the underlying assets. Obtaining capital relief is most challenging for the hypothetical Greek mortgage portfolio. We used assumptions in line with the 'Bsf' scenario in our Greek RMBS criteria, and based original loan-to-value ratios and mortgage performance on a Greek transaction that has seen relatively little support. Under the Standardised Approach, used by some Greek banks, the underlying loans attract a relatively low (3.4%) capital charge, making it hard to achieve capital relief via securitisation. Using the AIRB, the capital charge when the originator holds the underlying assets is considerably higher at 14.1%. However, the ECB's requirement that Greek securities it buys have a minimum current credit enhancement of 25% still makes it very unlikely that capital relief would be achieved by selling the senior tranche in a securitisation. The legal act for buying ABS came into force last week (21 November 2014), allowing purchases to start. The ECB has previously said it will buy senior and mezzanine tranches in the ABSPP but the latter must be guaranteed. Contact: Atanasios Mitropoulos Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1082 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: ECB Takes Minimal Credit Risk with ABSPP here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.