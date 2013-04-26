Fitch: Card Issuer Portfolio Growth to Push Provisions Higher

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 26 (Fitch) U.S. credit card issuers will likely report growing loss provisions through the remainder of the year as they begin to report stronger portfolio growth and asset quality metrics rise from historical lows, according to Fitch. All of the major issuers again released reserves in the first quarter, but we do not expect this trend to continue in coming quarters. We do not expect a near-term spike in card losses, as early-stage delinquencies hit new historic lows for several issuers in the first quarter. We believe modest worsening in chargeoff and delinquency rates, together with portfolio growth, will lead most issuers to boost provisions later in the year Portfolio contraction was reported by the larger issuing banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan, in both fourth-quarter 2012 and first-quarter 2013. However, purchase volumes were up 4.4% on average for the group, which we believe signals an eventual bottoming out in portfolio size. American Express and Discover reported their eighth and seventh consecutive quarters of growth, respectively. This has been supported by higher average purchase volume growth on their cards; up 5.8% on average in the first quarter. The activity of card transactors, or those who repay their bill in full each month, continues to outpace that of revolvers. Still, we expect full-year 2013 portfolio growth to be in the low to midsingle-digit percentage range for the industry as a whole. This contrasts with average portfolio contraction of 1.23% in the first quarter, excluding Capital One, whose growth has been affected by the HSBC acquisition (closed in May 2012). Purchase volume expansion should support the turnaround in card portfolio size trends. Credit provision increases will likely represent a headwind for industry profitability through the remainder of the year. Card segment profitability remained solid in the first quarter, but the contribution from reserve releases is diminishing. The top seven U.S. issuers posted a return on average loans of 4.1% in first-quarter 2013 compared with 4.3% in first-quarter 2012. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9121 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.