Fitch: Carlsberg Results Show Russian Beer Weakness to Continue

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Carlsberg's latest results show the conflict in Ukraine has prolonged the downturn in the Russian brewing industry, but there remains significant opportunity for long-term growth in the market, Fitch Ratings says. For Carlsberg itself, the outlook is for reduced profits and while this is negative, Western European operations performed well and we believe our free cash flow projection remains achievable. The Russian beer market has seen volumes decline every year since 2009. This has in part been driven by a sharp increase in excise duties followed by restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales, including a ban on sales from kiosks. In February we predicted a 2%-5% drop in Russian beer sales in 2014 as the full effect of these restrictions and further excise duties was still to come through. Now our expectations, based on Carlsberg's guidance, are that this decline could reach high single digits. The worse-than-expected performance is partly due to rising costs for Russian consumers and rouble devaluation as the Ukraine crisis hurts the economy. This will delay a recovery for the Russian brewing sector. However, we believe there is still the potential for a significant recovery in the long term as the market adjusts to regulatory changes, especially as consumption is so far below its previous peak. Russian beer consumption is currently 59 litres a year per person, down from 80 at its peak in 2007. While sales volumes have weakened in Russia and Ukraine, both countries still contributed to profit growth in the first half, thanks to price increases. The increasing importance of Asian markets and the resilience of profits in Western Europe are helping to reduce Carlsberg's reliance on Russia. We therefore expect our free cash flow projection of DKK2bn to remain achievable and that our expectations of stable leverage are unlikely to change. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.