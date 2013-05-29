Fitch: Case for Stable U.S. Bank Industry Outlook Remains Strong

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Better liquidity and capital, as well as improving asset quality and stricter regulation of U.S. banks, continue to support Fitch's stable rating outlook for the U.S. banking industry. We revised the outlook on the industry to stable from negative in June 2010, at a time when banks' progress toward strengthened fundamentals was underway, despite a challenging economic environment. Capital positions were being built and asset quality trends were making a positive turn. These trends have continued, and banks' capital, liquidity and nonresidential loan performance are at all-time highs. U.S. banks have been largely successful over the last three years in adapting to a host of legislative and regulatory challenges that have raised costs and increased operational complexity. In spite of these changes, U.S. banks' operating results have continued to improve, and tougher regulation has generally contributed to stronger capital and liquidity profiles for rated banks. We regard stricter bank regulation as generally positive for creditors, despite the ongoing difficulties faced by banks in boosting equity returns. We remain focused on the potential for offsetting risks related to ongoing regulatory uncertainty and litigation to erode credit quality across the industry. The low interest rate environment continues to pressure net interest margins and raises the risk that banks will stretch for yield. The strength of the housing recovery remains uncertain and home equity resets could pose a risk in a rising rate scenario. However, these negative factors are balanced out by the positive trends noted above and stronger bank fundamentals overall. Contact: Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0560 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.