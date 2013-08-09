RPT-Fitch: Castor issue strengthens project bond market expectation

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The broad take-up of a ‘BBB+’ rated bond used to finance the Castor underground gas storage project in Spain indicates a growing appetite for European project finance debt, Fitch Ratings says. Demand from insurance companies and pension funds suggests the structural benefits of project bonds are helping overcome concerns about sovereign risk and regulatory capital uncertainty in the eyes of long-term investors.

The Watercraft Capital bond to finance Castor was the first to be backed by the European Investment Bank’s project bond initiative, which is intended to stimulate capital market financing for infrastructure projects. Fitch assigned Watercraft Capital’s EUR1.4bn senior secured bonds a ‘BBB+’ final rating last week.

We believe the success of the issue is significant given that the EIB did not pick the simplest project as a start. At EUR1.4bn the issue is large (the EIB bought EUR300m of the bonds itself) and the asset type unusual. The fact that the project is in Spain is also likely to have added some concerns regarding sovereign risk. In addition, the bond rating was lower than the ‘A’ category target that participants have often cited as the level needed to unlock the project bond market.

While the bond priced at the wider end of the range indicated by lead managers (5.756%), the placement can be regarded as a success on the basis of a reasonably diversified pool of 29 investors. The EIB bought EUR300m, 21% of the total. Other investors included insurance companies and pension funds, which bought 61%, and fund managers, which bought 10%. There was also good geographic diversification among investors, with investors from Germany buying 28%, from Spain 18%, from France 11%, from Italy 10%, and from the UK 10%.

Insurers are a major potential market for long-term project bonds because they can match the liabilities of annuity and guaranteed investment products. One reason for the apparent reluctance among insurers to buy European project bonds rated below the ‘A’ category has been concerns about higher capital charges for long-term debt under the proposed Solvency II regulations. But we think this is changing as insurers expect a long delay before new capital rules come in to force - if they ever do. The use of internal capital models and grandfathering rules could also help insurers keep capital charges down.