Fitch: Cathay General Bancorp's Ratings Unaffected by Remaining TARP Redemption

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and short-term IDR of 'B' are unaffected by the company's redemption of $129 million of its remaining preferred stock issued under the TARP Capital Purchase Program, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch had anticipated CATY's repayment of TARP in 2013, and had incorporated this event in the upgrade of the company's ratings in the first quarter of 2013 ([1Q'13] see press release 'Fitch Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp's L-T IDR to 'BB+' Following Mid-Tier Regional Peer Review' Feb. 14, 2013). CATY's ratings were upgraded following a continuation in improving asset quality, capital trends and a good earnings profile, as measured by return on assets (ROA). The company continues to maintain a strong capital profile, with a TCE ratio in excess of 11.5% at 2Q'13. Fitch anticipates some impact to regulatory capital ratios following repayment of TARP; however, such an impact was expected with the aforementioned redemption, is commensurate with the rating level, and was incorporated in the rating action earlier this year. Fitch considers upward movement of the company's ratings to be limited absent significant improvement in the company's funding profile. Conversely, ratings could experience pressure if capital management is aggressive subsequent to TARP repayment, or if earnings and asset quality experience a reversal in trends. Contact: Primary Analyst Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); -- 'Fitch Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp's L-T IDR to BB+' Following Mid-Tier Regional Peer Review' (Feb. 14, 2013); --'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' (Feb. 14, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.