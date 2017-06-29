(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 29 (Fitch) The results of the 2017
Comprehensive Capital
Adequacy Review (CCAR), alongside the earlier Dodd-Frank Stress
Test (DFAST)
results, highlight continued capital strength among large U.S.
bank holding
companies (BHCs) and will enable many of them to significantly
increase capital
payouts, says Fitch Ratings. Fitch has anticipated increased
payout ratios and,
therefore, they should not have near-term credit implications.
The results, released yesterday, marked the first year that the
Federal Reserve
(the Fed) did not object to any of the tested banks' capital
plans. All banks
met the quantitative assessment, and those subject to the
qualitative assessment
were cleared to proceed with their capital return plans. This
will mean a
substantial rise in the payout ratio from prior years for some
firms. Many have
already announced increased dividends and share repurchases in
response to their
CCAR results.
This could reverse the trend of continued capital build for some
of these banks.
The median increase in the total risk-based capital ratio for
the firms that
fall under the stress tests between last year's and this year's
DFAST was 0.5%.
However, Fitch does not expect payouts to increase to a level
that would lead to
meaningful capital erosion.
As with last year's stress test, none of the 34 BHCs tested (up
from 33 last
year) failed to meet the CCAR quantitative assessment. This was
the first year
where the qualitative assessment of the CCAR excluded BHCs with
less than $250
billion in assets and foreign banking organizations. While the
13 firms subject
to the qualitative assessment did not receive capital plan
objections, Capital
One received a conditional non-objection for qualitative reasons
and will have
to resubmit its capital plan by the end of the year.
The Fed noted that there had been general improvement in the
capital planning
practices and analyses that were measured under the qualitative
assessment
process. However, it also noted that there were still weaknesses
for some firms,
particularly in areas pertaining to controls, loss estimation
approaches and
identification of risks with new products or changes in
underwriting standards.
In the case of Capital One, the Fed highlighted several areas
pertaining to
these weaknesses as the reasons for the conditional
non-objection. Both Amex and
Capital One changed their capital plans following the release of
the DFAST
results last week.
Overall, the combined DFAST and CCAR results underscore the
improvements that
have been made by large U.S. BHCs in capital planning processes
and building
regulatory capital in recent years. This has been a key factor
underpinning
Fitch's view of the resilience of large U.S. banks.
