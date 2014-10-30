Fitch: CCAR Scenarios Tougher in 2015; Capital Levels Prepared

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's key economic assumptions to be used for the 2015 U.S. bank stress tests reflect tougher cycles than 2014's tests under the severely adverse case, with new, higher inflation pressures being added in both the adverse and severely adverse scenarios, according to Fitch. The scenarios could result in tighter margins of safety in trough capital levels for some banks. However, continued capital build-up and strengthening asset portfolios in 2014 should protect against quantitative failures at the majority of banks. Still, Fitch continues to see qualitative failures as a risk among the banks being tested given heightened regulatory expectations with enterprise risk management. The scenarios are part of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process required under the Dodd-Frank Act. Thirty-one banks with operations in the U.S. must submit their self-assessment CCAR results by Jan. 5, 2015 with a nine-quarter forward-looking cycle that ends in fourth quarter 2017. The Fed's results are expected to be released near first-quarter 2015's end. Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation will be the only new participant in 2015. Similar to last year, interest rate movements play a significant role in the test, and more so in the adverse scenario. Most notably, inflation rises to and holds at 4%, twice the level used in last year's adverse case. Last year's test included a rapid steepening of the yield curve, whereas this year, the curve rises and flattens in the latter half of the stress cycle. Short-term rates lift from their current level of zero and break through 5.0% in the first half of 2017. The 10-year Treasury rises from the mid-2.0% range of today to about 5.8% toward the end of the test period. The yield curve retains a relatively modest upward slope throughout the adverse scenario. A flattening of the curve in the latter half of the stress cycle could result in flat-to-falling interest margins at most banks given the rise in deposit costs (tied to short-term rates) relative to longer-term loan yields. Moreover, a significant rise in long-term rates, as in the adverse scenario, could put material pressure on Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratios for those advanced approach banks being tested, as unrealized losses build up within investment portfolios and flow to capital through accumulated other comprehensive income. Fitch notes that a rise in short-term rates as described in the stress scenarios may aid earnings for many banks given the generally asset- (rate) sensitive balance sheet positioning across the industry. In the severely adverse scenario, Fitch generally sees higher severities and slower recoveries in the cycles. In this year's case, the U.S. equity market drops 58% between third-quarter 2014 and first-quarter 2016, versus a 50% drawdown in the prior exam. The market volatility index measure (represented by the CBOE VIX) rises to 79 versus peaking at 68 in the 2014 test. Inflation spikes at 4.3% in the current test, though it never broached 1.6% in last year's severely adverse test. Last year, only Zions failed the exam on quantitative grounds, but later resubmitted its results after selling troubled assets. The trust and custodial banks had the best margins of safety in last year's results, followed by the regional banks, and then the largest banks. CCAR continues to use three hypothetical scenarios: a baseline, adverse and severely adverse in both the Fed's own assessment and for the banks' self-assessments. The structure of the test is similar to last year, with 28 macroeconomic variables again being used, including six measures of economic activity and pricing, four measures of asset prices and six measures of interest rates. The test also includes a global market shock scenario as well as a counterparty default scenario for those banks deemed to have significant operations that could be impacted by such scenarios. The global market shock and counterparty default scenarios have not been released as of yet. In Fitch's view, the incremental stresses on those banks have tended to provide them with less margin of safety for passing on quantitative grounds. Contact: Bain Rumohr, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-3153 70 W. 