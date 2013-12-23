Fitch: Cencosud's Decision to Withdraw from Credit Card Joint Venture Negative to Credit Quality

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views Cencosud S.A.'s (Cencosud) recent announcement that it has decided not to proceed with the agreement with Itau Unibanco Holding (Itau) to jointly develop Cencosud's financial retail business as negative for the company's credit quality. The execution of the transaction would have resulted in the significant improvement of Cencosud's capital structure. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the company's weak capital structure, with gross adjusted leverage - measured as total adjusted debt to EBITDAR - remaining high for the rating category, and the challenges the company will continue to face as it seeks to lower adjusted leverage to around 3.5x. Cencosud's plan to lower debt entails limiting capital expenditures, scaling back on acquisition activity, and focusing on integrating its acquired assets. Challenges to lowering debt organically include repatriating proceeds from its business in Argentina, which represent about 27% of the company's EBITDA. Cencosud's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, was USD1.7 billion during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2013, including approximately USD311 million in rentals. The company had USD8 billion in total adjusted debt as of Sept. 30, 2013. This debt consisted of USD5.8 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an estimated USD2.2 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with lease obligations (rentals of USD310 million during LTM September 2013). The company's adjusted gross leverage, as measured by the ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDAR, was 4.7x as of Sept. 30, 2013. Cencosud's ratings are supported by its solid regional market position, business diversification, and stable cash flow generation. Factors constraining the rating include the company's high leverage driven by fast growth through acquisitions and its exposure to high political and economic risk in Argentina. Fitch currently rates Cencosud as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Local Currency IDR 'BBB-'; --USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 'BBB-'; --USD1.2 billion unsecured notes due in 2023 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andrea Jimenez Associate Director Committee Chairperson Rina Jarufe Senior Director, Latin America Corporates Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.