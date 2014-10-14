Fitch: Central American Banks Growing at Different Paces, with Sound Balance Sheets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Low financial deepening in most of the banking systems continues to provide important opportunities for the expansion of balance sheets, but low per capita incomes challenge further growth, according to a new report published today by Fitch Ratings. "Central American banks should reach double-digit loan growth, with the exception of El Salvador and Panama, which will grow at a slower pace," said Edgar Cartagena, Director, Financial Institutions. "Sound balance sheets and stable profitability are expected." Profitability has benefited from high net interest margins in the majority of banking systems. In some cases, high margins offset weak operating efficiency metrics. Loan impairment charges limit profitability in Costa Rica and El Salvador. Controlled credit risk is reflected in relatively low impairment ratios and in few relevant changes in asset quality year over year. Reserve coverage for total and impaired loans remains adequate, although Costa Rica registers gaps relative to coverage metrics elsewhere in the region. Banks in the region are adequately capitalized, at relatively unchanged levels. Capitalization in El Salvador remains outstanding, while Panamanian banks have continued to increase leverage. Guatemalan banking system capital ratios continue to lag other countries in the region. Some large banks in less adequately capitalized systems, especially in Guatemala, will continue to require fresh capital injections to sustain asset growth. For more information, see the special report titled "Central American Banks: Growing at Different Paces, with Sound Balance Sheets" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Edgar Cartagena Director +503 2516-6613 Fitch Centroamerica Edificio Plaza Cristal, 3rd Nivel 79 Av. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan San Salvador, El Salvador Luis Mauricio Ayala Analyst +503 2516-6622 Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516-6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchcentroamerica.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Central American Banks: Growing at Different Paces, with Sound Balance Sheets here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.